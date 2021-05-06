YARMOUTH, NS, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is a vital source of revenue and employment across the country for Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada is investing in projects to equip them with the tools needed to promote further economic opportunity in the forest sector and within their communities.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $48,000 in funding for Acadia First Nation to:

Create a standing timber inventory to track present and future sales of hardwoods, softwoods and value-added products, including silviculture recommendations;

Purchase a firewood processor to increase the safety and efficiency of the community's production of firewood.

This project will help the Acadia First Nation build capacity and support the transfer of knowledge through their forest management plan and understanding of potential sales of timber in their woodlot. It will further benefit the diversification of wood products available in Nova Scotia's forest sector.

Funding from Natural Resources Canada is provided through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program, which supports Indigenous-led economic development opportunities in Canada's forest sector. By investing in forest sector technologies, we provide greener solutions that tackle climate change and build a low-carbon economy.

Today's announcement builds on Budget 2019 funding of $12.6 million for the IFI program to support Indigenous-owned forest businesses that build capacity and create jobs in communities increasing and diversifying forest sector opportunities.

The forest sector brings value, both economically and spiritually, to Indigenous communities. This project builds a stronger Indigenous forest sector that thrives and sustains its economic resilience.

"Indigenous Peoples are taking economic development into their own hands and succeeding. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative supports Indigenous forestry workers and businesses with new opportunities to expand operations and grow while bringing local benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"When Indigenous Peoples can participate more fully in Canada's economy, our entire country benefits. This investment will help Acadia First Nation use their traditional lands to grow a forestry business that is sustainable and profitable. That means good jobs, more revenue for their community and a stronger, more diversified forest industry in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets

"Through Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program, we will continue to invest and support sustainable forest resource management practices while providing meaningful training and employment in the Forestry Sector."

Deborah Robinson

Chief, Acadia First Nation

"The activities supported under Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program will assist Acadia First Nation's strategic management decisions in enhancing economic return from harvesting while promoting the concept of Netukulimk — achieving adequate standards of community nutrition and economic well-being without jeopardizing the integrity, diversity or productivity of our environment and enhancing forest health."

Jeff Purdy

Councillor, Acadia First Nation

"This program administered by Natural Resources Canada assists Acadia First Nation to navigate through these uncertain times with strategic planning toward sustainable markets while practising management that will create employment and promote forest ecological well-being."

Rachel Stevenson

Director of Economic Development, Acadia First Nation

