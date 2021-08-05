Investing in improved community and cultural infrastructure across the Northwest Territories

TUKTOYAKTUK, NT, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of northern communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to build and upgrade community and recreation infrastructure will ensure that Northerners have access to modern and efficient facilities and services across the territory.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Shane Thompson, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, announced joint funding for 15 community infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Northwest Territories' communities and Indigenous recipients are providing over $8.7 million towards these projects.

Among the projects funded, upgrades to Tuktoyaktuk's water treatment plant will benefit residents by providing cleaner and more reliable drinking water and ensuring the long-term functioning of the plant. In Tulita, the construction of a Dene cultural centre will create a central gathering place for residents and visitors alike to celebrate and preserve the Dene culture.

All orders of government continue to work together for Northerners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

"Northern communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Investments in community and recreation infrastructure projects, like the ones announced today, are essential to the health and well-being of Canadians. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada invests in thousands of infrastructure projects in all areas of the country, creating jobs and strengthening communities at a time when it is needed most."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As the NWT emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we invest in projects that help communities demonstrate their resilience as the economy recovers. These new spaces will create a welcome opportunity for our residents to gather and celebrate again. The projects being funded will help to revitalize much needed community infrastructure, invest in local economies and open public spaces for community members to come together safely and foster the sharing of cultural knowledge."

The Honourable Shane Thompson, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

"The Water Treatment Plant upgrade will provide the Incorporated Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk with the proper equipment to ensure that we continue to provide our residents with clean, safe drinking water and meet the national drinking water standards."

His Worship Erwin Elias, Mayor of Tuktoyaktuk

"Culture, unity and community are important for Tulita's Dene community. Tulita's Dene Cultural centre will provide a unique space for Tulita's Dene to celebrate and share our history, culture and heritage with the rest of the world."

Tulita Land Corporation

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Across the Northwest Territories , the Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million in over 130 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 130 infrastructure projects. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Backgrounder

Investing in improved community and cultural infrastructure across the Northwest Territories

Joint federal and community funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 15 community and cultural infrastructure projects in the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Northwest Territories' communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients are providing over $8.7 million towards these projects.

Project Information:

Ultimate Recipient Project Name Project Description Funding

Stream Federal

Funding Recipient

Funding Fort Resolution Métis Government Fort Resolution - Métis Cultural Centre Construction of a new two-level, 6,000 ft2 cultural centre. The top floor would be dedicated office space while the main floor will include a variety of cultural educational spaces, an interpretive center of Metis artifacts, an arts and crafts gallery, a community and elder gathering place, a common kitchen area, cultural services and an indoor on the land vertical garden CCRIS $1,606,876 $535,625 Town of Fort Smith Fort Smith Conibear Park - Small Venue Site and Cultural Centre Re-development of a central downtown park as a small outdoor venue and open-air museum concept. The project involves adding wider and more accessible walkways, a central stage area, two tiered seating, landscaping and parking. Work also involves fencing and the installation of an outdoor power supply CCRIS $365,625 $121,875 Community Government of Gamèti Gamèti Lakeside Trail Construction of a 3.3 km trail along the western residential boundary to the main community road. This project also includes two 300 m trail access routes to enable easy access for on the land activities CCRIS $86,250 $28,750 Town of Hay River Hay River Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Project Revitalization of three community park areas in Hay River. The Vale Island recreation development includes the installation of a playground, outdoor skating rink, a multi-sport surface, and an indoor/ outdoor venue for small gatherings. Enhancements to Porritt Landing Marina consists of adding a historical facility for seasonal operation, a concession and a venue for local musicians and artisans. Improvements to the Bob McMeekin Park includes the construction of an open-air shelter and small outdoor amphitheater CCRIS $558,750 $186,250 Lutsel K'e Dene First Nations Lutsel K'e Community Cultural Centre and Office Building Construction of a two-level, 13,000 ft2 community building dedicated to offices and a cultural centre. Funding supports the establishment of the 3,500 ft2 culture centre space that includes a common gathering area for elders, a shared kitchen and sitting area CCRIS $1,563,337 $521,113 Hamlet of Sachs Harbour Sachs Harbour Water Treatment Plant Replacement Project Replacement of the current water treatment plant with a more modern treatment system. The project includes all engineering, process and membrane systems, electrical and mechanical systems, and a gravel pad foundation GIS $1,857,000 $1,857,000 Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk Tuktoyaktuk Water Treatment Plant Upgrade - Design Completion and Construction Upgrades to the Tuktoyaktuk water treatment plant, including new or upgraded water filtration, building heating and ventilation systems, a wastewater management system to handle new filter backwash requirements, disinfection equipment and drinking water storage GIS $2,885,000 $2,885,000 Tulita Land Corporation Tulita Dene Cultural Centre Construction of a Dene cultural centre in Tulita to celebrate and preserve the Dene culture CCRIS $1,924,500 $641,500 Ulukhaktok Community Corporation Ulukhaktok Community and Cultural Centre Renovation of a former GNWT building to turn it into a cultural and community space. This project includes installing a new ramp on the front, replacing windows, installing a secondary entrance, replacing flooring, upgrading electrical, installing new drywall and paint and adding new interior doors. Work also includes relocating the bathroom, installing a kitchenette, and building a storage room and display cabinets CCRIS $213,750 $71,250 City of Yellowknife City of Yellowknife New Landfill Cell - Design and Construction The project includes completing the design and construction of a new landfill cell (Cell B) for the community GIS $3,637,500 $1,212,500 Yellowknives Dene First Nation Ndilo Cultural Recreation Centre - Planning Study Development of a study to assist the community in taking the first steps towards building a cultural recreation centre. Planning elements include feasibility studies, community engagement, functional plans, cultural exhibit collection plan, architectural schematic design, Class C estimate, request for proposals and pre-construction studies CCRIS $300,000 $100,000 Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) YKDFN Wiiliideh Site Arbour: Final Design and Construction Installation of a permanent outdoor arbour at the Wiiliideh Site for cultural gatherings. Work will include design and construction of a semi-sheltered structure to provide a venue that could be used by the YKDFN and their guests on the land CCRIS $187,500 $62,500 Government of Northwest Territories South Slave Regional Community Landfills Waste Diversion and Improvements Rehabilitation of five existing solid waste landfills in Enterprise, Lutselk'e, Fort Resolution, Hay River and Kakisa by increasing volumetric capacity by 20,000-30,000 cubic metres (total across all sites) GIS $828,750 $276,250 Government of Northwest Territories Dehcho Regional Community Landfill Waste Diversion and Improvements Rehabilitation of five existing solid waste landfills in Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte and Sambaa k'e (Trout Lake) by increasing volumetric capacity by 40,000-60,000 cubic metres (total across all sites) GIS $585,000 $195,000 Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation Kakisa Landfill Upgrades Road access improvements to reduce standing water on the access road, updates to facility signage, and repair and installation of a new fence GIS $41,628 $13,877

Associated links

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

