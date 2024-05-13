The Government of Canada is proud to invest in Francophone organizations

NEW LISKEARD, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament (Nipissing–Timiskaming), announced funding today of $308,600 for two Franco-Ontarian organizations in the Temiskaming District. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

The two Franco-Ontarian organizations are the Association canadienne-française de l'Ontario, région-Témiskaming (ACFO) and the Centre culturel ARTEM.

The ACFO will receive $149,850 over three years from Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs to support several French-language community programs in the region, including activities to celebrate the Francophone community such as the Journée Franco-Ontarienne and Franco Fun. The funding will also support the organization's work with seniors and youth and strengthen ties among all communities, including with Indigenous communities.

Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs will also provide $101,250 over three years to the Centre culturel ARTEM to support cultural activities and develop partnerships with majority-language community organizations, Métis and First Nations, as well as to ensure a Francophone presence in community events.

An additional investment of $57,500 from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) will support the Centre culturel ARTEM in hiring a youth intern for a period of 18 months. This position will be focused on support for small and medium-sized businesses in the region, social media, data management, and the planning for the Village Noël Temiskaming, which will take place from November 21 to 23, 2024.

Quotes

"Our government is focused on making sure French-speaking minority communities have full access to services in the official language of their choice. ACFO and the Centre culturel ARTEM will thrive with new investments to their Francophone arts, culture and services, bringing communities together."



—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Northern Ontario is made richer by its linguistic duality. Through these investments, the Government of Canada is sending a clear signal to Francophones in the region: we will always be there to help strengthen your communities. This work will help protect French in the region and provide a fair chance for Francophones to succeed and fully participate in our economy in their language."



—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The ACFO and Centre culturel ARTEM are essential to the culture and promotion of the French language in French-speaking minority communities. With this new funding, they are set to prosper further in this region. I am proud that our government acknowledges the significance of supporting Francophone organizations in our community."



—Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament (Nipissing–Timiskaming)

"We are very pleased and grateful to receive funding once again from Canadian Heritage. This funding will allow us to offer a better salary to our executive director. We also plan to develop activities to better serve our Francophone community as one of the priorities of our new strategic plan."



—Annik Boucher, President, Association canadienne-française de l'Ontario, région-Témiskaming

"The Centre culturel ARTEM is grateful for the funding from Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs and their ongoing work to support the Francophone community in Northern Ontario. We are also excited to receive this FedNor funding, which will provide a young person in the region with the opportunity to support our local business community. The intern will play an important role in the successful planning and execution of the Village Noël Temiskaming, a must-see attraction in our region!"



—Réjeanne Bélisle-Massie, President, Centre culturel ARTEM

Quick Facts

Canadian Heritage supports two official languages funding programs from which several initiatives are derived. These programs aim to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities; and promote the English and French languages in Canadian society.

FedNor invests in projects led by municipalities, First Nations, and other organizations and institutions that support community economic development, diversification, job creation and self-reliant communities in Northern Ontario .

. The Association canadienne-française de l' Ontario , région-Témiskaming (ACFO) is a non-profit entity based in New Liskeard , established on February 29, 1972 . ACFO collaborates with all Francophone organizations in the area to advocate for the Franco-Ontarian community's interests and the respect of their rights. It fosters the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures, celebrating their pride and enduring vitality by supporting and coordinating community initiatives and activities.

, région-Témiskaming (ACFO) is a non-profit entity based in , established on . ACFO collaborates with all Francophone organizations in the area to advocate for the Franco-Ontarian community's interests and the respect of their rights. It fosters the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures, celebrating their pride and enduring vitality by supporting and coordinating community initiatives and activities. The Centre culturel ARTEM is a non-profit organization based in New Liskeard dedicated to fostering the arts and enhancing the cultural vitality of the Francophone population in the Temiskaming region. ARTEM provides a diverse array of programs to the Francophone community of Temiskaming, aiming to cultivate the region's cultural and artistic expression. The centre has also established collaborations and partnerships with predominant, Métis and First Nations organizations.

