TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $1,716,469 to the CSA Group, a Toronto-based organization that develops standards to address emerging technologies and issues in the public and private sectors. The funding will support a project to research, develop, adapt and update codes and standards for electric and alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure.

These codes and standards will improve performance and test requirements, as well as address system safety and key barriers to the uptake of zero-emission vehicles in Canada. The requirements for Canadian and U.S. Codes and Standards will be aligned where possible, primarily through the publication of standards that can be referenced in both countries.

This investment is part of the government's commitment to fight climate change, advance our clean energy future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program, which aims to accelerate the demonstration, deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure in Canada.

The government is investing in clean energy infrastructure that is key to building a low-carbon future.

"The zero-emission vehicle sector is an important part of Canada's net-zero future. This is why the government continues to invest in projects that will make zero-emission vehicles more accessible to help Canadians get to where they live, work and play."

"For over a decade, CSA Group has developed standards to support zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) powered by electricity and hydrogen. Our collaboration with NRCan on the Energy Innovation Program supports our work as new ZEV technology emerges, such as advances in wireless charging, battery management systems, hydrogen storage equipment and electrical load management. CSA Group continues to lead in developing Canadian and North American harmonized codes and standards for charging, storage and refuelling infrastructure."

