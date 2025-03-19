Supporting HTEC's construction of a hydrogen liquefier facility in British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada has a long and proud history of being a reliable global supplier of energy. As the world looks for dependable energy partners, the government is ensuring Canada continues to lead. That is why we are investing in projects that make our economy cleaner and stronger.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $49 million investment in HTEC through the Strategic Innovation Fund. It will support the company's $472 million project to build and operate a facility that will capture and liquefy 15 tonnes per day of industrial by-product hydrogen in North Vancouver, turning waste into a valuable, clean fuel.

The facility will allow for cost-effective distribution of low-carbon hydrogen to HTEC's refuelling station network in British Columbia and Alberta. It is a key component of HTEC's H2 Gateway program, which includes up to 20 hydrogen refuelling stations, three hydrogen production facilities and a fleet of 100 hydrogen heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks. The project will also bring significant benefits to British Columbia by maintaining up to 500 jobs and supporting co-op hiring and collaborations within the hydrogen ecosystem.

Once completed, the North Vancouver project will be the first full value chain ecosystem for heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks in Canada. Over the next three decades, global demand for clean hydrogen is expected to increase tenfold. Matching supply and demand for hydrogen will facilitate the large-scale adoption of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles. This will not only decarbonize commercial trucking but also help position Canada as a leader in hydrogen technologies and sustainable practices.

Quotes

"Low-carbon hydrogen is key in achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050—and the demand for it is growing across Canada and around the world. The HTEC project will seize this important opportunity and provide the trucking sector with the tools and resources it needs to decarbonize. This is a milestone to celebrate in the Canadian transportation industry, as we move one step closer to building a thriving, sustainable, made-in-Canada clean economy—for generations to come."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Unlocking the potential of clean hydrogen is an essential step in decarbonizing and growing a prosperous, clean economy in Canada. It is also essential for Canada, as a country with over 100 years of experience in hydrogen innovation and proven global leadership in the energy space, to assist our democratic allies as they decarbonize and enhance their energy security. In an increasingly uncertain world, projects like HTEC's will position Canada as a reliable energy supplier for decades to come."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I'm incredibly proud that HTEC is receiving support from the Strategic Innovation Fund. This investment validates our vision for a robust, low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem and accelerates the transformation of Canada's heavy-duty transportation sector. Our success is driven by visionary partners who are helping us expand our production and refuelling network, building a clean, resilient economy to benefit all Canadians well into the future."

– Colin Armstrong, President and CEO, HTEC

Quick facts

The Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) provides major investments in innovative projects that will help grow Canada's economy for the benefit of all Canadians. SIF covers all sectors of the economy and is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, with the goal of supporting the Canadian innovation network.

economy for the benefit of all Canadians. SIF covers all sectors of the economy and is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, with the goal of supporting the Canadian innovation network. The Hydrogen Strategy for Canada was released in December 2020 and positions Canada as a world-leading producer, user and exporter of low-carbon hydrogen and associated technologies.

was released in and positions as a world-leading producer, user and exporter of low-carbon hydrogen and associated technologies. HTEC is a privately held clean hydrogen technology company from Vancouver, British Columbia . Incorporated in 2004, it designs, builds, owns and operates hydrogen fuel production facilities, distribution infrastructure and refuelling solutions in British Columbia , Alberta and Quebec .

. Incorporated in 2004, it designs, builds, owns and operates hydrogen fuel production facilities, distribution infrastructure and refuelling solutions in , and . The H2 Gateway program also received $337 million from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The liquefier project advances the goals of Canada's Hydrogen Strategy. Hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonizing sectors that are hard to electrify.

Hydrogen Strategy. Hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonizing sectors that are hard to electrify. Hydrogen can be made from a variety of Canadian feedstocks—including water, clean electricity and fossil fuels—and can also be a by-product of industrial processes. Currently, most hydrogen is produced from methane gas without carbon capture.

