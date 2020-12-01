QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Kaleido, the pioneer in education savings, is introducing a new responsible and sustainable investment strategy this December with its new Sustainable Investment Policy. One financial action at a time, Kaleido is working to build a brighter future.

"Sustainable investment means more than just investing in environmentally responsible firms," says Isabelle Grenier, President and CEO of Kaleido. "We're proud to say that 100% of our asset managers consider environmental, social, and governance factors—ESG criteria—when choosing what securities to invest in. We have an enormous responsibility as asset managers because every choice counts!"

ESG investing prioritizes organizations that create lasting value while making positive contributions on important social and environmental issues. It's a philosophy that goes hand-in-hand with Kaleido's work in education savings. After all, our goal is to build value over the years so our families can use their investments for their children's postsecondary studies.

Kaleido also advocates for best practices in sustainable investment along with other national leaders in the field as an associate member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association (RIA).

"We are committed to staying ahead of the curve. Our portfolio managers are already taking positions in favor of workplace safety and greenhouse gas reduction, for example. Our Sustainable Investment Policy is one more step towards our goal to create a brighter future for our youth," says Grenier.

As always, Kaleido is driven by the conviction that all children can achieve their full potential when given the means. To give future generations the same chance, it is both logical and vital to invest in companies and initiatives that are working toward that goal.

About Kaleido

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day more than 100 employees and as many representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings, parent support, and insurance solutions.

Kaleido has been a pioneer in education savings since 1964. Over the years the organization has issued $993 million in educational assistance payments and savings refunds to benefit more than 227,000 young people. Kaleido has $1.7 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit kaleido.ca/en and follow us on social media.

