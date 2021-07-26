STEINBACH, MB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all communities across Manitoba, including rural and remote communities. That's why both governments are continuing to make strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Together, federal, provincial, and local governments take decisive action to support families, businesses, and communities, and jointly invest in infrastructure to ensure that Manitobans have access to services, events and networks that allow residents to stay connected, share experiences, and build healthy, inclusive, and vibrant communities.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, the Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs and Deputy Premier of Manitoba and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Steinbach, and His Worship Earl Funk, Mayor of Steinbach, announced funding to build a multi-use Southeast Event Centre in downtown Steinbach as part of a renewal of the T.G. Smith Centre site.

The Southeast Event Centre will be a multi-use venue that will accommodate cultural, economic and recreational uses and events. The main venue, a 2,500 seat spectator facility, is designed to accommodate the many needs of the community with multi-mode capacity for trade shows, ceremonies, concerts, ice related use and recreational activities. Once completed, the Centre will connect to the existing T.G. Smith Centre, Steinbach Curling Club and other existing venues.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.5 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Manitoba is funding over $7.9 million, and the City of Steinbach is contributing approximately $22.6 million towards eligible costs for the project.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Steinbach Event Centre we're announcing today bring people together to learn, to connect, to grow. This Centre is an essential piece of Steinbach's downtown renewal, and a vital part of the region's culture and recreation infrastructure with a multi-generational approach to community programming. I wish to congratulate our provincial partners and the City of Steinbach for this project, which will accommodate a wide range of activities and events for the benefit of an even greater number of residents. Our government will continue to support projects like this across Canada, because we know that when all communities thrive - we all benefit."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work, and play. We're pleased to work with the City of Steinbach on this project and contribute funding towards one of their top priorities. The Southeast Event Centre will be a multi-use community space for residents to enjoy for many years to come."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"Local leaders and residents have dreamed of a new event centre for many years, as a place where we could cheer on our favourite team, hear local performers and hold special events. Today this vision is becoming a reality and everyone who has played a part should feel proud of making this announcement happen."

The Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Legislative and Public Affairs and Deputy Premier of Manitoba and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Steinbach

"This is a historic moment for Steinbach, made possible by the largest investment partnership between the public and private sector and resulting in recreation, arts, economy, and culture all together in one space benefiting everyone in the southeast region."

His Worship Earl Funk, Mayor of Steinbach

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects across the province since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

