HAMPTON, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for all levels of government. Investments in local infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Robert Doucet, Mayor of the Town of Hampton, announced funding to build a new multipurpose community facility in Hampton.

The Government of Canada is investing $6.2 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing more than $3.9 million towards this project while the Town of Hampton is contributing more than $5.3 million.

The existing arena is 44 years old and has reached the end of its useful life and cannot meet the growing demand for recreation and sports programming.

The new 66,700-square foot facility will be built on a 30-acre parcel of land owned by the Town, located in the William Bell Drive Business Park. It will include an ice surface, changing rooms, washrooms, bleachers, walking track, one large community room space, leisure services offices, storage areas, as well as a lounge and canteen. The facility will be wheelchair accessible thanks to the installation of an elevator.

Once completed, the new space will welcome a number of activities including hockey, figure skating, speed skating, public skating, indoor walking, day camps and Canada Day events. It will improve access to and increase the quality of community and recreational infrastructure for an estimated 1,400 users per week.

"Recreation facilities are at the heart of Canadian communities. The new multipurpose facility in Hampton will be a wonderful space for people to connect and enjoy the activities they love. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Improving the community and recreation infrastructure will promote an active and healthy lifestyle for the residents of Hampton and the entire region. The Town of Hampton and surrounding communities have been pursuing this investment for a number of years, so it is great to see it become a reality with today's announcement."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"What an amazing day for recreation in the Greater Hampton Region. Through collaboration, communication and co-operation, the Town of Hampton and our neighbouring local service districts have successfully worked together to develop the Hampton Regional Multipurpose Facility. With today's announcement, we look forward to breaking ground, thanks in large part to our funding partnership with our federal and provincial counterparts. When this much-anticipated facility opens, its operations will include representation from the local service districts and the Town of Hampton, making this a truly regional recreation facility."

His Worship Robert Doucet, Mayor of the Town of Hampton

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

