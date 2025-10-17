WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $82.3 million to Manitoba this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

As example, in the municipality of Rhineland, funding for the Plum Coulee rural waterlines extensions supported the installation of approximately 8.7 km of waterlines from Plum Coulee to Ag Park West, which is improving water pressure to Phase 2 of the Ag West Industrial Park. This helped ensure better water supply and distribution, providing improved services to support the existing community and attract new businesses.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that support housing and foster connected communities. Our investment in communities throughout Manitoba reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's funding represents another source of federal support for Manitobans. Your new federal government is here to invest in infrastructure projects across Manitoba to build safe and accessible communities for people and families to thrive."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Manitoba remains committed to supporting its municipalities in building and revitalizing public infrastructure that fosters cleaner environments, stronger and more resilient communities. This funding will help ensure that communities across Manitoba have access to the critical infrastructure they need to support housing, advance local priorities, promote sustainable growth, and improve quality of life for all residents."

The Honourable Glen Simard, Minister of Municipal and Northern Relations and Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

"Winnipeg is a growing city, and that growth depends on strong, reliable infrastructure. Investments through the Canada Community-Building Fund help us meet the needs of a growing population by supporting essential projects like roads, public transit and fire-paramedic services. I want to thank the Government of Canada for investing in municipal priorities that make it possible for cities like Winnipeg to build more housing, strengthen neighbourhoods, and create more connected communities."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

In 2025-26, Manitoba will receive $82,363,041 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $957 million in Manitoba communities.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

