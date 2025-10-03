QUISPAMSIS, NB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $50 million to New Brunswick this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, the Town of Quispamsis is using their Canada Community-Building Fund allocation to continue upgrading the aging lift station at 565 Gondola Point Road. This sanitary infrastructure project will improve wastewater capacity for a growing population, protect the community against flooding and provide safer, more efficient service for years to come.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. This investment will boost infrastructure projects that support housing to create connected communities. We are proud to invest in the critical infrastructure that helps communities across New Brunswick advance local priorities and support long-term growth."

The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"This money will help local governments across the province build and revitalize their local public infrastructure while creating jobs and long-term prosperity. This valuable partnership will help our communities grow and become even more vibrant."

The Honourable Aaron Kennedy, Minister of Local Government and Minister responsible for Service New Brunswick

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

In 2025-26, New Brunswick will receive $50,563,038 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $557,488,976 in New Brunswick communities.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

