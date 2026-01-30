LOWER SACKVILLE, NS, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Sackville Community Arena will be reducing its greenhouse gas emissions after an investment of $1.3 million from the federal government.

This was announced by MP Braedon Clark and Allan Smith, President of the Lake District Recreation Association.

With this funding, the Lake District Recreation Association will have solar panels installed on the roof of the Sackville Community Arena. The arena will also get a battery energy storage system (BESS) to provide backup power and ensure reliability during outages and peak demand periods. This project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the facility more energy efficient by reducing operating costs. The savings will enhance the arena's sustainability and keep costs low for community users.

The Lake District Recreation Association is the volunteer group that owns and operates the Sackville Community Arena. They are dedicated to providing quality sport and leisure facilities for community use, including hockey, lacrosse, and accessible space for community events.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Sackville Community Arena are the heart and soul of our communities. The federal government is proud to support the Lake District Recreation Association in their efforts to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and their operational costs, ensuring access to the centre remains affordable for community members."

Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville–Bedford–Preston

"This project funding allows Lake District Recreation Association to reap an immediate benefit by reducing electric costs. $14,000 per month being paid to Nova Scotia Power is not sustainable. The funding help means the arena is positioned successfully to operate well into the future. Controlling costs benefits the community, and equally important is that solar reduces our CO 2 footprint. The LDRA board has invested in CO 2 reduction over the past few years. Investing in solar positions the arena as one of the most efficient buildings (structures) of its kind in Nova Scotia and perhaps all of Canada."

Allan Smith, President, Lake District Recreation Association

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1.3 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, and Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

