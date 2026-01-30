TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Canada's economy and supporting Canadian workers by echoing the announcement of increased funding for the procurement of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2. This investment will improve the daily lives of Torontonians by reducing overcrowding, increasing reliability, and providing modern, accessible transit options for one of Canada's busiest subway lines.

The Government of Canada is investing over $950 million for the purchase of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2. This increased investment aligns with the Government's commitment to the Buy Canadian Policy – a strategy designed to ensure that public dollars are used to support Canadian jobs, businesses, and communities across the country.

Through Buy Canadian efforts, the Government will prioritize the use of Canadian materials and manufacturing. To that end, the new subway trains will now be made with 55 per cent Canadian content. The Ontario government is matching the federal investment in the Line 2 subway trains by also increasing its investment from $758 million to over $950 million.

By aligning with the objectives of the Buy Canadian Policy, this investment will directly contribute to more than 900 jobs in Ontario and Québec, is expected to support more than 1,700 jobs, and puts our workers and industries first, allowing Canada to compete more effectively in global markets, now and for the long term.

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature and Member of Parliament for Toronto--Danforth, joined Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation; Jamaal Myers, Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC); and Souheil Abihanna, President of Alstom Canada, to highlight their partnership and increased support for public transit in Toronto and building a stronger Canadian economy.

"Reliable public transit is the backbone of a thriving city. This investment will make life easier for thousands of Torontonians by reducing congestion, improving accessibility, and ensuring that workers and families can get where they need to go safely and efficiently."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature and Member of Parliament for Toronto--Danforth

"Under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford, our government is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America. By increasing our investment in this procurement, we're protecting Ontario by standing up for workers and industries across the province, maximizing the use of Canadian-made aluminum and steel, and supporting hundreds of good-paying jobs for workers in Ontario and across the country."

Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"The TTC is grateful to all funding partners for their support for these new Line 2 subway trains, as we work collaboratively to improve transit for the hundreds of thousands of riders who use the TTC's Line 2 every day. We are also pleased that these trains will support hundreds of Canadian jobs at Alstom in Thunder Bay, while maximizing Canadian content."

Jamaal Myers, Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission

The Government of Canada is contributing a total of $950,900,000 toward the procurement of 55 new subway trains for Toronto's Line 2.

This project is part of the previously announced 10-year funding commitment under the Baseline stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund. Beginning in April 2026, the Toronto Transit Commission will receive up to $1.2 billion in CPTF funding over 10 years from 2026 to 2036.

The Government of Canada's Buy Canadian Policy fundamentally changes how the federal government purchases goods and services. This policy makes Canada its own best customer by strengthening domestic industries, supporting Canadian workers, and building a more resilient and diversified economy in a rapidly changing global trade environment.

The CPTF's Baseline Funding stream provides predictable, long-term support to Canadian communities with existing transit systems. The fund helps to improve public transit accessibility and reliability, encourages cleaner transportation options, facilitates easier access to essential services and economic opportunities for Canadians, and contributes to environmental sustainability and social well-being.

Ontario's nearly $1 billion investment leverages the province's Buy Ontario Act by maximizing Canadian content in the new subway trains and ensuring Ontario tax dollars support Ontario workers and manufacturing.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, including carrying out the largest subway expansion in Canadian history by building the Ontario Line subway, the Yonge North Subway Extension, the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

