OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Access to safe, affordable housing is a cornerstone of healthy communities and economic opportunity.

Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) signed an Agreement in Principle to deliver up to 750 much needed homes across the territory, including public, affordable, and supportive housing. Through this investment Build Canada Homes – the federal government's new agency created to supercharge housing construction – will provide up to $250 million with up to $230 million coming from the Government of Nunavut.

As part of this new partnership, up to 30% of units will be built using innovative factory-built components. With Nunavut's construction season being extremely short and weather conditions making on site building difficult and costly, using off site, factory-built components will help reduce delays and deliver homes more predictably, with the first units expected to be completed in the near future.

This new partnership also demonstrates the federal government's commitment to advancing territorial and Inuit housing priorities. To that end, 25 of the 750 units will be specifically delivered and managed by NTI, in alignment with the Inuit-led housing model of the recently launched Igluvut Corporation. These units will contribute to the prosperity and well-being of local communities throughout Inuit Nunangat, while advancing Inuit self‑determination in the design and delivery of housing solutions, consistent with the Inuit Nunangat Policy and the federal government's commitment to building in full partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

This agreement demonstrates how Build Canada Homes is helping partners build housing faster and more efficiently by combining public land, flexible financing, and modern construction methods. As the federal government's one-stop shop for affordable housing, Build Canada Homes derisks development, coordinates large-scale portfolios, and enables builders to focus on building.

The partnership will also support Canada's new Buy Canadian Policy by prioritising Canadian-sourced materials like lumber and strengthening domestic supply chains, maximising the economic benefits for Inuit-owned businesses and Canadian industries, and creating training and employment opportunities. At the same time, the Government of Nunavut will work with local partners to provide wraparound supports for supportive housing units, and contribute land and other in-kind resources, where possible.

This new partnership will also unlock housing projects to address Nunavut's long-standing housing challenges. Through Build Canada Homes, the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated are combining resources and laying the groundwork for lasting solutions that will improve living conditions and strengthen communities across the territory.

"Housing is the foundation for health, safety, and opportunity. By investing in new homes across the territory, the governments of Canada and Nunavut, alongside Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, are helping communities thrive and giving families the stability they deserve. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to working together to address the housing crisis and improve living conditions for people, so we can build Nunavut strong."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Northerners deserve safe, secure, and affordable housing, but supply has not matched growing demand. Through partnership with the Government of Nunavut and NTI we're helping northern and Inuit communities and families access Inuit-led housing solutions that meet the needs in community. This agreement will allow us to build more predictably and efficiently, improving living conditions across the territory."

-- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Housing is more than a roof overhead -- it is the foundation for health, safety, and opportunity. This partnership reflects our commitment to working alongside Inuit partners and northern communities to deliver housing solutions that respond to local realities. By supporting Inuit-led models and investing in long-term, community-driven approaches, we are helping build stronger, healthier communities across Nunavut and Inuit Nunangat."

-- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The housing needs in Nunavut are urgent, and this agreement is delivering real results on the ground. By working in partnership with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, we are supporting Inuit-led priorities and helping get more homes built faster through Build Canada Homes. With public investment, modern construction methods, and a coordinated approach, we can overcome northern building challenges and deliver safe, affordable homes people can rely on."

-- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This agreement reflects the strength of partnership needed to accelerate housing delivery in Nunavut. Through Build Canada Homes, we are focused on supporting approaches that are community‑driven, culturally informed, and rooted in Inuit leadership. By combining modern construction methods with local expertise, we can deliver homes more predictably and efficiently. We look forward to working closely with our partners to turn this commitment into quality homes that make a meaningful difference."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer of Build Canada Homes

"When we build homes, we are investing directly in our children and families, and in the long-term social and economic stability of Nunavut. With Igluliuqatigiingniq - Building Houses Together, we are laying the foundation our communities need to thrive. By working closely with federal government, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, industry, and our partners across the communities, we are taking an important step towards addressing the housing gap. There is still more work ahead, but by moving faster, building smarter, and working together we are opening the door to adequate housing across the housing continuum that many Nunavummiut have waited far too long for."

-- The Honourable Cecile Nelvana Lyall, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation

"Housing solutions in Nunavut must be Inuit-led. This agreement, delivered through Igluvut, shows a shared commitment to Inuit self-determination and to building safe, affordable housing that strengthens our communities. It sets a clear direction toward future phases that can meaningfully scale affordable housing for Nunavut Inuit."

-- Paul Irngaut, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

The final details of today's announcement will be confirmed in the funding contribution agreement.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Joint responsibility is essential for addressing the critical housing needs in Nunavut. According to the 2021 Census, Nunavut has the highest incidence of core housing need in Canada, at 33%. Inuit living in Nunavut (60%) were the most likely to live in crowded housing.

Today's announcement builds on previous federal investments totalling over $1 billion in support of housing projects across Nunavut, including affordable and supportive housing projects as well as projects that tackle homelessness.

