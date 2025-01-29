Investing $1.5 million in Indigenous sport programs to empower Winnipeg communities

The Government of Canada announces $1.5 million in funding for sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in building strong and healthy communities across the country.

Recognizing the transformative power of sport in achieving this goal, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, today announced the 2024–2026 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program, with a focus on projects in Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, approximately $1.5 million will be invested in eight Indigenous-led projects aimed at expanding access to sport and physical activity. These initiatives will prioritize culturally relevant and community-designed programming to empower Indigenous people, including youth, women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and persons with disabilities.

This announcement follows Minister Duguid's visit to the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre. Minister Duguid highlighted the Centre's Sacred Connections program, which provides a safe and welcoming space for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals to connect with their culture through traditional sport and physical activities. The program is one example of how SSDIC funding is directly impacting communities in Winnipeg.

The SSDIC program prioritizes culturally relevant sport and physical activity opportunities, making sure that projects are designed and led by Indigenous communities and organizations. This approach empowers communities to address their unique barriers to participation in sport and develop programs that best suit their unique needs.

Since 2019, the SSDIC program, in collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and governments, has benefited hundreds of communities across Canada.

Quotes

"Sport has the power to drive meaningful social change. That's why the Government of Canada is proud to invest in Indigenous-led initiatives that provide accessible sport activities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada. Through the SSDIC program, we are working alongside Indigenous partners to build a future where everyone can learn, thrive and grow through sport."

—The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Sport is deeply connected to who we are as Métis, First Nations and Inuit peoples—it strengthens our communities and carries our traditions forward. The SSDIC program supports Indigenous-led projects that reflect our values, create opportunities, and bring people together through sport and culture. I'm proud to see this investment supporting Métis, First Nations and Inuit communities, including right here in Winnipeg, as we work to build stronger, healthier futures together."

—The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital)

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) values the commitment of Sport Canada to the Sport and Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding streams. These investments empower Indigenous-led initiatives that break down barriers and create opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to engage in sport, physical activity and recreation. These funding streams play a crucial role in addressing Indigenous calls for action and justice, fostering leadership, strengthening relationships, and enriching the holistic well-being of Indigenous youth and communities nationwide. As the national voice for Indigenous sport, physical activity and recreation, the ASC is proud to be part of this transformative work, championing the growth of strong, vibrant communities through sport and social development."

—Vanessa McGregor, Executive Director, Aboriginal Sport Circle

"This investment into our Sacred Connections program will benefit our community tremendously. Whether picking medicines or participating in ceremony, the healing the land has to offer is unconditional. Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata and our community are deeply grateful for the continuing support of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Fund."

—Aaron Leask, Sacred Connections Coordinator, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre

Quick Facts

Sport for social development is defined as the intentional use of sport or physical activity to achieve social outcomes.

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, 38 and 66, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The SSDIC component of the Sport Support Program has three funding streams.

Stream One: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $10.6 million will be distributed to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) and the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) to develop sports community programming.

Stream Two: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $7.1 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations to support projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. These investments will be delivered through 55 projects across the country.

Stream Three: In the 2024–2026 funding cycle, $6.25 million will be distributed to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that provide opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in meaningful sports activities. Drawn from the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Stream Three social development goals focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+). These investments will be delivered through 50 projects across the country.

Backgrounder

Detailed list of 2024–2026 Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) funding recipients in Winnipeg, Manitoba:

Region Recipient Winnipeg Food Matters Manitoba Winnipeg Neemu Egwah Inc. Winnipeg Shawenim Abinoojiii Inc. Winnipeg Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. Winnipeg 2Spirit Manitoba Inc. Winnipeg Infinity Women Secretariat Inc. Winnipeg Ikayuqtiit Incorporated Winnipeg Sagkeeng Child and Family Services Inc.

