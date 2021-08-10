Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on August 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 14, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Scott White 31,689,576 99.49% 162,535 0.51% Brad Benbow 31,611,689 99.25% 240,422 0.75% Adlai Chester 31,681,605 99.46% 170,506 0.54% Michael Faber 31,739,683 99.65% 112,428 0.35% Shaun Hawkins 31,737,690 99.64% 114,421 0.36% Randy Maultsby 31,630,142 99.30% 221,969 0.70% Gail Steinel 31,750,035 99.68% 102,076 0.32%

In addition, the Corporation reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties, which are operated primarily under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

