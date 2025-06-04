Invesque Inc. Completes Previously Announced Sale of 20 Seniors Housing Assets and its Ownership Interests in Commonwealth Senior Living

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U)announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 20 seniors housing communities managed by Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC ("Commonwealth"), together with the Company's majority ownership stake in Commonwealth (collectively, the "Transaction").

The 20-asset portfolio, as well as Invesque's ownership interests in Commonwealth, were sold and proceeds from the Transaction were used to repay all property level debt associated with the assets, extinguish all unpaid and accrued preferred equity associated with the portfolio, and to pay other transaction-related costs.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Commonwealth has ceased to manage any Invesque-owned properties. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 32 assets, 12 of which remain under definitive contract to be sold, subject to satisfaction or waiver of due diligence conditions in favour of the purchasers and other customary closing conditions as previously disclosed.

"The Commonwealth platform has been a large part of Invesque's story over the last five and a half years, and we wish the Commonwealth team nothing but the best in the future," stated Adlai Chester, Chief Executive Officer of Invesque. "We have determined that it is in the Company's best interest to exit the Commonwealth business and substantially reduce the leverage of the broader Company."

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. Invesque's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and/or statements ("forward-looking statements"), that reflect and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the sale of certain assets under definitive agreements and the current composition of the Company's portfolio. Forward-looking information is typically identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "expectations," "forecast," "may," "plan," "pro forma," "project," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters and suggest future outcomes or events. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is generally based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates, including, but not limited to, that the conditions to closing in respect of the sale of certain assets under definitive agreements will be satisfied or waived and that such transactions will close within the expected timeline. While these assumptions, opinions, and estimates are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release and given the time period for such projections and targets, they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the conditions to closing in respect of one or more of the sale of certain assets under definitive agreements will not be satisfied or waived and that such transactions will not close at all or within the expected timeline, as well as the risks described in the Company's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca., which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking statements for anything other than the intended purpose. Further, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

