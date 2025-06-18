Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 22, 2025 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Scott White 828,219,102 99.90 % 863,933 0.10 % Brad Benbow 828,228,684 99.90 % 854,351 0.10 % Adlai Chester 828,232,384 99.90 % 850,651 0.10 % Shaun Hawkins 774,486,016 93.41 % 54,597,019 6.59 % Gail Steinel 828,432,074 99.92 % 650,961 0.08 %

In addition, the Corporation reports that (i) the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was approved by a majority of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting and (ii) the special business considered at the Meeting, including the Sale Resolution set forth in Schedule A to the Circular and the Reduction in Capital Resolution set forth in Schedule B to the Circular, was approved at the Meeting by two-thirds of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

