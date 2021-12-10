Invesque Inc. Announces Partial Redemption of its Amended 2016 Convertible Debentures due January 31, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that it has delivered a notice of redemption to the holders of the Corporation's outstanding 5.00% 2016 Convertible debentures due January 31, 2025 (the "Debentures") in connection with the previously announced Debenture amendments approved by holders of Debentures on November 15, 2021 (the "Debenture Amendments"). Such notice of redemption provides that the Corporation will, on January 31, 2022 (the "Redemption Date"), redeem US$20,000,000.00 of the principal amount of the Debentures (the "Redeemed Debentures") outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest (at 5.00%) thereon (the "Partial Redemption"). In accordance with the Debenture Amendments, the interest rate on the Debentures will be increased to 7.00% effective January 31, 2022.

The record date for the Partial Redemption will be January 24, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Holders of Debentures on the Record Date will have a portion of their Debentures, in denominations of US$1,000, redeemed effective January 31, 2022 on a pro rata basis in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Debenture Trustee") dated December 16, 2016, as supplemented by the supplemental indenture dated November 15, 2021 (together, the "Indenture").

On the Redemption Date, the holder of each Redeemed Debenture (which for greater certainty are selected on a pro rata basis), will receive a total payment of US$1,025 per Redeemed Debenture, comprised of a principal repayment of US$1,000 and an interest payment of US$25, for an aggregate redemption payment by the Corporation of US$20,500,000. All interest on the Redeemed Debentures shall cease from and after the Redemption Date.

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties, which are operated primarily under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

For further information: 1-317-643-4017, [email protected]

