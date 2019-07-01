Invesque Appoints Real Estate Industry Veteran Donna Brandin, CPA to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Donna Brandin, CPA to the Board of Directors. Donna will join the Board effective immediately and will become the Chair of the Audit Committee on October 1, 2019.

Donna brings over thirty years of experience in finance, public company reporting, risk management, and capital markets. Donna currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nuveen Global Cities REIT and most recently served as Executive Vice President, CFO & Treasurer of the Lightstone Group. Prior to joining the Lightstone Group, Donna served as Executive Vice President & CFO of US Power Generating Company and served as Executive Vice President & CFO of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), one of the largest publicly traded apartment REITs in the United States.

Earlier in her career, Donna was Senior Vice President & Treasurer of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), a Fortune 500 distributor of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies.

Donna received her M.B.A. from St. Louis University and her B.S. degree from Kutztown University. Donna is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"As we have increased the asset base of Invesque by over four-fold since our IPO three years ago, we constantly look to enhance the skills and expertise of our Board," commented Scott White, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Donna brings world-class financial experience and leadership skills to Invesque. Her impressive track record of guiding financial strategy and risk management activities for major public and private companies across North America will be very important to us as we continue to grow."

ABOUT INVESQUE:

Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations of management about the future results and opportunities for the Company. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", "project", or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Company's weighted average cost of debt. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form available at www.sedar.com, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

