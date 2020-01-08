Invesque Announces January 2020 Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U and IVQ) announced today a cash dividend in the amount of US$0.06139 per common share for the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

About Invesque

Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.

