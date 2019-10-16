Invesque Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct.16, 2019 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U and IVQ) will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after markets close. Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2019 to review the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 14, 2019



TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET



DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 1-888-231-8191 CONFERENCE ID: 4558826 WEBCAST: Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call

to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be

required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on

the Company's website following the call date.



TAPED REPLAY: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 Available from 12:45 p.m. ET on November 14, 2019 until 11:59

p.m. ET on November 21, 2019. REFERENCE NUMBER: 4558826

ABOUT INVESQUE:

Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.

For further information: PRESS CONTACT: Investor Relations, 317-643-4017, ir@invesque.com

