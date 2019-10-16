Invesque Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Oct 16, 2019, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct.16, 2019 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U and IVQ) will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after markets close. Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2019 to review the financial results.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE:
Thursday, November 14, 2019
TIME:
10:00 a.m. ET
DIAL IN NUMBER:
647-427-7450
1-888-231-8191
CONFERENCE ID:
4558826
WEBCAST:
Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/.
TAPED REPLAY:
416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056
Available from 12:45 p.m. ET on November 14, 2019 until 11:59
REFERENCE NUMBER:
4558826
ABOUT INVESQUE:
Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.
SOURCE Invesque Inc.
For further information: PRESS CONTACT: Investor Relations, 317-643-4017, ir@invesque.com
