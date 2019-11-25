Invesco Wins Two Canadian 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Invesco announced today that two of its mutual funds were recognized at the 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv. This year's winning funds were the Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund and the Invesco Europlus Fund, two of the firm's best-in-class investment offerings that represent its geographically diverse investment expertise.

"At Invesco, we are committed to helping investors achieve their long-term financial goals," said Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management, Invesco Canada. "We're honored to receive this recognition from Lipper for our leading, actively managed investment strategies in Canada."

The winning funds:

Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund (Series A), managed by Jennifer Hartviksen , Joseph Portera , Ken Hill , Michael Hyman , Matthew Brill and Jason Trujillo , was named best in the Global Corporate Fixed Income category for the three-year period. The portfolio management team aims to provide a positive total return over a full market cycle, seeking to achieve its objective through an active strategic and tactical asset allocation process to credit-related debt securities globally.

Fund (Series A), managed by , , , , and , was named best in the Global Corporate Fixed Income category for the three-year period. The portfolio management team aims to provide a positive total return over a full market cycle, seeking to achieve its objective through an active strategic and tactical asset allocation process to credit-related debt securities globally. Invesco Europlus Fund (Series A), managed by Matt Peden , was named best in the European Equity category for the ten-year period. The portfolio management team focuses on exposure to Europe , offering indirect access to emerging markets through global brands or directly, as the fund can also invest in Eastern Europe , Russia and the Mediterranean region, including the Middle East and Africa.

For more than 30 years and in over 20 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focuses the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed US$1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://Invesco.com. NYSE: IVZ

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in security values and reinvestment of all distributions, and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder, which would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv for best three-year performance in the Global Corporate Fixed Income category for the period ended 7/31/19, out of a total of 15 funds. The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: 2 (3 years), 2 (5 years), 1 (10 years).

The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the Fund for the period ending 10/31/19 are as follows: 4 (3 years), 3 (5 years), N/A (10 years). Performance for the fund for the period ended 10/31/19 is as follows: 10.24% (1 year), 4.55% (3 years), 5.03% (5 years), 5.76% (10 years) *

* On July 27, 2018 the Fund's investment objectives and strategies were changed. The performance of this Fund for the period prior to this date would have been different had the current investment objectives and strategies been in effect during that period and 6.8% (since inception) in November 1996.

Invesco Europlus Fund (Series A), was awarded the 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv for best ten-year performance in the European Equity category for the period ended 7/31/19, out of a total of 21 funds. The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the Fund for the period ending 10/31/19 are as follows: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund for the period ended 10/31/19 is as follows: 13.86% (1 year), 6.68% (3 years), 7.15% (5 years), 9.22% (10 years).

Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Disclaimer

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

About Lipper Rating System

Consistent Return

A Lipper Leader for Consistent Return is a fund that has provided superior consistency and risk-adjusted returns when compared to a group of similar funds. Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return may be the best fit for investors who value a fund's year-to-year consistency relative to other funds in a particular peer group.

Investors are cautioned that some peer groups are inherently more volatile than others, and even Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return in the most volatile groups may not be well suited to shorter-term goals or less risk-tolerant investors.

How Lipper Leaders are Rated for Consistent Return

Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return reflects funds' historical risk-adjusted returns, relative to peers. Ratings for Consistent Return are computed for all Lipper classifications with five or more distinct portfolios and span both equity and fixed-income funds (e.g., large-cap core, general U.S. Treasury, etc.)

The ratings are subject to change every month and are calculated for the following time periods: 3- year, 5-year, 10- year, and overall. The overall calculation is based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for the Consistent Return metrics over 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods (if applicable). The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return. The next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1.

