Invesco Canada Announces Results of Securityholder Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced voting results on a proposal put forth at a securityholder meeting held in Toronto today.

Securityholders approved changes to the investment objectives of the Invesco Indo-Pacific Fund. The changes will alter the investment focus of the Fund from one that invests primarily in the Indo-Pacific region, to one that seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located or active in emerging markets.

To achieve these objectives, the portfolio management team applies a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment approach to analyze the quality and value of individual companies to determine whether or not to invest in them. The new investment objective and corresponding investment strategies will be patterned after the existing Invesco Emerging Markets Class.

To reflect these changes the Fund will be renamed Invesco Emerging Markets Fund, effective at the close of business on August 21, 2020. The sub-advisor for the equity portion of the Fund will change from Invesco Asset Management Limited to Invesco Hong Kong Limited.

