Invesco Canada announces reduced management and advisory fees and changes to certain mutual funds

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today it is making changes to certain Invesco Canada mutual funds in order to simplify and streamline its fee-based product offering for investors and advisors, and reducing management and advisory fees on certain fee-based series for investors.

Fee Reductions

Invesco is reducing management and advisory fees (MAFs) on select fee-based series effective on March 27, 2020 as listed in the table below.

Fund name Series Current MAF New MAF Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Balanced Portfolio F 0.69% 0.59% Invesco Canadian Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund F 0.50% 0.45% Invesco Canadian Endeavour Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Opportunity Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Opportunity Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Class F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Canadian Premier Balanced Fund F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Canadian Premier Growth Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Premier Growth Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Canadian Small Companies Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Conservative Portfolio F 0.62% 0.52% Invesco Core Canadian Balanced Class F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Diversified Yield Class F, F6, F8 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Emerging Markets Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Energy Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco European Growth Class F, F6 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Europlus Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Floating Rate Income Fund F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Global Balanced Class F, FH, F4, F6 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Global Balanced Fund F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Global Bond Fund F 0.65% 0.55% Invesco Global Companies Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Diversified Companies Class F, FH 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Diversified Companies Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Diversified Income Fund F 0.80% 0.65% Invesco Global Dividend Class F, FH, F4, F6 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Global Endeavour Class F, FH 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Endeavour Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Growth Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global High Yield Bond Fund F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Global Monthly Income Fund F 0.80% 0.65% Invesco Global Real Estate Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Global Small Companies Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Growth Portfolio F 0.71% 0.61% Invesco High Growth Portfolio F 0.73% 0.63% Invesco Income Growth Fund F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Indo-Pacific Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Intactive Balanced Growth Portfolio F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Balanced Growth Portfolio Class F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio Class F, F4, F6 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Diversified Income Portfolio F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Diversified Income Portfolio Class F, F4, F6 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Growth Portfolio F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Growth Portfolio Class F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio Class F 0.75% 0.65% Invesco International Companies Class F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco International Companies Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco International Growth Class F, FH 1.00% 0.85% Invesco International Growth Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Moderate Portfolio F 0.66% 0.56% Invesco Resources Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Select Balanced Fund F 0.85% 0.70% Invesco Select Canadian Equity Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco Strategic Yield Fund F, F4, F6 0.75% 0.65% Invesco U.S. Companies Class F, FH 1.00% 0.85% Invesco U.S. Companies Fund F 1.00% 0.85% Invesco U.S. Small Companies Class F 1.00% 0.85%

Management expense ratios (MERs) are calculated and published twice a year. The MERs are based on the fees applied during the previous calculation period. The officially published MERs will fully reflect the changes to the MAFs after a minimum of one full year has elapsed following the effective date.

Series Re-designations

The following fee-based series re-designations will occur, effective on or about March 27, 2020:

Former fund series Re-designated fund series Series PF Series F Series PF4 Series F4 Series PF6 Series F6 Series PF8 Series F8

Series PFH Termination

Finally, Series PFH (the "Terminating Series") will be terminated, effective at the close of business on or about March 27, 2020:

Fund name Terminating Series Invesco Global Balanced Class Series PFH Invesco Global Dividend Class Series PFH Invesco Global Endeavour Class Series PFH Invesco International Growth Class Series PFH Invesco U.S. Companies Class Series PFH

Effective January 24, 2020, the Terminating Series are closed to new investors. Investors who hold such securities may continue to purchase them in an account that already holds such securities until March 19, 2020.

For further details on these changes, please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275. Or for more information, visit invesco.ca. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Series F is available only to eligible investors who have fee-based accounts with their Dealer and whose Dealer has signed an Invesco Series F Dealer agreement with Invesco Canada. Sales charges and trailing commissions are not payable for Series F units/shares; however investors may pay other fees to their Dealer for investment advice and other services. Other series' performance (and star ratings) will differ due to fees and expenses.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2020

Contact: Natalie Marin, Invesco Media Relations 212.323.4352

