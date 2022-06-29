TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to Invesco Global Focus Fund, Invesco Global Focus Class, Invesco Global Balanced Fund and Invesco Global Balanced Class (the "Funds"). Randall Dishmon, Senior Portfolio Manager of the Funds, will retire from the firm effective June 1, 2023.

Effective July 5, 2022, John Delano, Senior Portfolio Manager, CFA will be appointed as a portfolio manager of the Funds. John has over 24 years industry experience and has been a critical member of the firm's Global Equity Team since 2010, both as a portfolio manager and senior analyst.

Invesco's broader Global Equity Team comprising of 24 experienced investment professionals will continue with its focus of finding quality companies with strong management, sustainable competitive advantages and enduring growth prospects.

