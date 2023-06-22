TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today portfolio management changes. Effective on or about December 29, 2023, Clas Olsson, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Senior Portfolio Manager, will step down from day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities on Invesco EQV International Equity Class/Fund, Invesco EQV European Equity Class and Invesco Europlus Fund. Mr. Olsson will remain at Invesco in his role as the CIO of the Invesco EQV International Equities Team, continuing to oversee and lead the team's unique investment process and culture.

The remaining portfolio management team will continue to advise these funds. The investment objectives, investment philosophies and investment processes for these funds will remain the same.

