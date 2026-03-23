Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its ETFs Français

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Invesco Ltd.

Mar 23, 2026, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2026 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 8, 2026.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Distribution
per unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Fixed income

Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF

PFL

0.03888

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.04800

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.05358

Monthly

Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)          

IUFR.U

0.06155

Monthly

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD    

ICCB

0.06539

Monthly

Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD           

ICGB

0.05927

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus
Bond ETF

BESG

0.05340

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD

IWBE

0.05017

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.13151

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.06925

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.03262

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.03069

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
ETF – CAD

IIAE

0.06547

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats
ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.06333

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.05559

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.07823

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.04052

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.10704

Monthly

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.02658

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQCE.F

0.02135

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESG

0.09467

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.08595

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESGC

0.19333

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

0.12301

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IICE.F

0.13480

Quarterly

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD

EQLI

0.14849

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged

EQLI.F

0.14328

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – USD

EQLI.U

0.14395

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQL

0.13388

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQL.F

0.11104

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD

EQL.U

0.09798

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQE

0.15757

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQE.F

0.15916

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF

EQLT

0.13900

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.34187

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD

PZW

0.12163

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.08743

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.08837

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD

PXS

0.16548

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD

PXS.U

0.12061

Quarterly

Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.21188

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD

QQCI

0.17893

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged

QQCI.F

0.15296

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – USD

QQCI.U

0.15320

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQC

0.03817

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQC.F

0.18155

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

QQEQ

0.04502

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQEQ.F

0.03747

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQJR

0.01913

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQJR.F

0.01558

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

0.04735

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.04382

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.03165

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.03029

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD

INAI

0.00040

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged

INAI.F

0.00130

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.13925

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.14014

Quarterly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"Russell®" and "Russell 1000®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2026        NA5287745

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

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