News provided byInvesco Ltd.
Mar 23, 2026, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2026 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 8, 2026.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Invesco ETF name
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Payment
|
Fixed income
|
Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF
|
PFL
|
0.03888
|
Monthly
|
Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
PSB
|
0.04800
|
Monthly
|
Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF
|
PGL
|
0.05358
|
Monthly
|
Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)
|
IUFR.U
|
0.06155
|
Monthly
|
Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD
|
ICCB
|
0.06539
|
Monthly
|
Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD
|
ICGB
|
0.05927
|
Monthly
|
ESG fixed income
|
Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus
|
BESG
|
0.05340
|
Monthly
|
Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD
|
IWBE
|
0.05017
|
Monthly
|
Equity income
|
Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF
|
PDC
|
0.13151
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
|
ICAE
|
0.06925
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD
|
IUAE
|
0.03262
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
IUAE.F
|
0.03069
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
|
IIAE
|
0.06547
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats
|
IIAE.F
|
0.06333
|
Monthly
|
Low-volatility equity
|
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
|
ULV.C
|
0.05559
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
|
ULV.F
|
0.07823
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
|
ULV.U
|
0.04052
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF
|
TLV
|
0.10704
|
Monthly
|
ESG equity income
|
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|
QQCE
|
0.02658
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
QQCE.F
|
0.02135
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD
|
ESG
|
0.09467
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
ESG.F
|
0.08595
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD
|
ESGC
|
0.19333
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF
|
IICE
|
0.12301
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
IICE.F
|
0.13480
|
Quarterly
|
Equal weight equity
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD
|
EQLI
|
0.14849
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged
|
EQLI.F
|
0.14328
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – USD
|
EQLI.U
|
0.14395
|
Monthly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD
|
EQL
|
0.13388
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
EQL.F
|
0.11104
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD
|
EQL.U
|
0.09798
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD
|
EQE
|
0.15757
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
EQE.F
|
0.15916
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
|
EQLT
|
0.13900
|
Quarterly
|
Fundamental Index® methodology equity
|
Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF
|
PXC
|
0.34187
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD
|
PZW
|
0.12163
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged
|
PZW.F
|
0.08743
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD
|
PZW.U
|
0.08837
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD
|
PXS
|
0.16548
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD
|
PXS.U
|
0.12061
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
PXU.F
|
0.21188
|
Quarterly
|
U.S. equity
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD
|
QQCI
|
0.17893
|
Monthly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged
|
QQCI.F
|
0.15296
|
Monthly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – USD
|
QQCI.U
|
0.15320
|
Monthly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD
|
QQC
|
0.03817
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
QQC.F
|
0.18155
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD
|
QQEQ
|
0.04502
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged
|
QQEQ.F
|
0.03747
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD
|
QQJR
|
0.01913
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
QQJR.F
|
0.01558
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
IUMF
|
0.04735
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
IUMF.F
|
0.04382
|
Quarterly
|
Global equity
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF
|
IGET
|
0.03165
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
IGET.F
|
0.03029
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD
|
INAI
|
0.00040
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
INAI.F
|
0.00130
|
Quarterly
|
International equity
|
Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
IIMF
|
0.13925
|
Quarterly
|
Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged
|
IIMF.F
|
0.14014
|
Quarterly
† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.
The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.
Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.
"Russell®" and "Russell 1000®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.
Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.
Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.
S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.
For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.
© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2026 NA5287745
Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
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