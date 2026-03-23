TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2026 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 8, 2026.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Fixed income Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF PFL 0.03888 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04800 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05358 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U 0.06155 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.06539 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.05927 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05340 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05017 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.13151 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06925 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03262 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03069 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.06547 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.06333 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.05559 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07823 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.04052 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.10704 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02658 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.02135 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.09467 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.08595 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.19333 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.12301 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.13480 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.14849 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged EQLI.F 0.14328 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – USD EQLI.U 0.14395 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.13388 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.11104 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09798 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.15757 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.15916 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT 0.13900 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.34187 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.12163 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.08743 Quarterly Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.08837 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.16548 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.12061 Quarterly Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.21188 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.17893 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD hedged QQCI.F 0.15296 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – USD QQCI.U 0.15320 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03817 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.18155 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.04502 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.03747 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.01913 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.01558 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.04735 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.04382 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.03165 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.03029 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00040 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 0.00130 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.13925 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.14014 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"Russell®" and "Russell 1000®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2026 NA5287745

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.