TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the April 2026 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on April 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on May 7, 2026.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Fixed income Invesco Canadian Government Floating

Rate Index ETF PFL 0.03880 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment

Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04800 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond

Index ETF PGL 0.05331 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note

Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U 0.06172 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF –

CAD ICCB 0.07207 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.06670 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05757 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05173 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.13281 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend

Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06705 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03329 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03127 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.07015 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –

CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.06682 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.05753 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.08089 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.04219 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low

Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.11683 Monthly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income

Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.15582 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income

Advantage ETF – CAD hedged EQLI.F 0.14757 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income

Advantage ETF – USD EQLI.U 0.14908 Monthly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage

ETF – CAD QQCI 0.19109 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage

ETF – CAD hedged QQCI.F 0.16052 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage

ETF – USD QQCI.U 0.16172 Monthly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"Russell®" and "Russell 1000®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™ and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend Index™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2026

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.