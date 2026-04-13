TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco Canada") is pleased to announce that in connection with today's special meetings of securityholders of the mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("Funds") currently offered by Invesco Canada to approve the change of manager to CI Investments Inc., operating as CI Global Asset Management. ("CI GAM"), 95 Funds managed by Invesco Canada have received securityholder approval for the change of manager. As a result, CI GAM will become manager of such Funds upon closing of the previously announced transaction between Invesco and CI GAM under which CI GAM will acquire the management agreements relating to Invesco's Canadian fund business (the "Transaction"). Invesco Canada affiliates will continue to provide portfolio management services to 611 of such Funds following the closing of the Transaction through a sub-advisory arrangement, providing securityholders with both a consistent investment experience and the benefits of the scaled operating and distribution platform of CI GAM. For detailed voting results, including a list of the Funds that approved the change of manager, please see the report of voting results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The list of Funds that will be sub-advised by Invesco Canada affiliates is set out in the management information circular dated March 3, 2026.

Due to the absence of a quorum, the meetings for the 3 remaining Funds included in the Transaction have been adjourned to allow securityholders of those Funds additional time to join those who have already cast a vote in respect of the proposed change of manager. The meetings for the following Funds have been adjourned to April 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) and will be held at the offices of Invesco Canada Ltd., 16 York Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0E6.

Fund Name Ticker (if applicable) Invesco EQV International Equity Fund N/A Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund N/A Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJR

Adjournments due to a lack of quorum are typical for transactions of this nature to ensure securityholders have a chance to vote. The record date for each meeting remains unchanged, and securityholders who have already submitted their proxy or voting instruction form do not need to take any further action.

How to Vote

Securityholders who have not submitted their proxy or voting instruction form may vote by internet, telephone or by completing and returning their proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided in the meeting materials. Voting for the adjourned meetings must be completed no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 23, 2026.

Securityholders who require assistance voting their securities may contact Invesco Canada's proxy solicitation agents:

Okapi Partners LLC

Toll Free: 1-844-201-1170

Email: [email protected]

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the proposed change of manager is set out in the management information circular dated March 3, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLS may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding business strategy, growth strategy, operations, results, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities is FLS. In some cases, FLS can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain FLS. Statements containing FLS are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the Transaction, and future investment experience and the benefits of CI GAM's platforms. Undue reliance should not be placed on FLS. The FLS in this press release is based on opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the FLS, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, FLS is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such FLS, including but not limited to, those described in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the possibility that the transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory, and fund securityholder approvals and other conditions to the closing of the transaction or for other reasons, the negative impact that the failure to complete the transaction for any reason could have on the business, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, the impact of pandemics or epidemics, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in disclosure materials for the Funds filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of each Fund and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in FLS is based is provided in each Fund's disclosure materials. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The FLS contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Invesco disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any FLS whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

1 Subject to adjustment based on the results of the adjourned meetings for Invesco EQV International Equity Fund and Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.