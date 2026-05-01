TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today proposed changes to its Canadian mutual fund and ETF line-up.

Fund Name Changes

Effective on or about May 8, 2026, the name of Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF ("IIMF" and "IUMF.F") will change to Invesco International Developed Multifactor Index ETF and the name of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF ("IUMF" and "IUMF.F") will change to Invesco Russell 1000 Multifactor Index ETF.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF and Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF and the funds' ISINs and ticker symbols will not change.

Series Terminations

The PTF and/or PTFU Series, as applicable, of the following mutual funds shall be terminated effective as of the close of business on or about May 29, 2026. Effective immediately, these series of shares and units of these mutual funds are closed to all purchases:

Fund Series Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund PTF Invesco Developing Markets Class PTFU Invesco Developing Markets Fund PTFU Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Class PTF Invesco European Equity Class PTF and PTFU Invesco European Equity Fund PTFU Invesco Floating Rate Income Fund PTF Invesco Global Balanced Class PTF Invesco Global Balanced ESG ETF Fund PTF Invesco Global Companies Fund PTFU Invesco Global Opportunities Class PTFU Invesco Main Street U.S. Small Cap Class PTFU Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund PTF Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Class PTF Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund PTF

Fund Terminations

Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund will be terminated effective as of the close of business on or about July 10, 2026 and Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF will be terminated effective close of business on or about July 17, 2026 (the "Terminations").

Effective immediately, Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund is closed to new investors unless otherwise permitted by the manager of Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund. Existing investors and investors permitted by the manager of Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund may continue to buy units of the fund until July 9, 2026.

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") until the close of business on or about July 13, 2026, when it is expected to be delisted from, and cease trading on, the TSX. No further subscription orders for units of Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF will be accepted after the close of business on June 30, 2026. Unitholders of Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF may continue to submit requests to exchange units until close of business on or about July 13, 2026 and to redeem units until July 17, 2026.

As previously announced, Invesco entered into a definitive agreement to sell the management agreements relating to its Canadian fund business to CI Investments Inc., operating as CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"). Under the terms of the agreement and subject to the receipt of all necessary consents and approvals, CI GAM will become the manager and portfolio manager of the Invesco Canada family of retail mutual funds and exchange traded funds, including Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund and Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF (the "Transaction"). Unitholders of Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund and Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF have already approved the change of manager to CI GAM as part of the Transaction and therefore, if the Transaction closes and CI GAM becomes the manager of Canadian Dollar Cash Management Fund and Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF prior to the Terminations, CI GAM will conduct any remaining steps associated with the Terminations that are required to take place following the closing of the Transaction.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

For further details on these changes, please contact us at 1.800.874.6275.

This document is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax or specific investment advice. If such advice is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments.

Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd.

All data created by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home office.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Invesco® is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under license.

Published May 1, 2026 © Invesco Canada Ltd. 2026 NA5347100

invesco.com/ca

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLS may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding business strategy, growth strategy, operations, results, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities is FLS. In some cases, FLS can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain FLS. Statements containing FLS are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the Transaction, and CI GAM conducting certain remaining steps associated with the Terminations. Undue reliance should not be placed on FLS. The FLS in this press release is based on opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the FLS, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, FLS is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such FLS, including but not limited to, those described in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the possibility that the transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory, and fund securityholder approvals and other conditions to the closing of the transaction or for other reasons, the negative impact that the failure to complete the transaction for any reason could have on the business, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, the impact of pandemics or epidemics, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in disclosure materials for the Funds filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of each Fund and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in FLS is based is provided in each Fund's disclosure materials. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The FLS contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Invesco disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any FLS whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.