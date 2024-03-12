INVERNESS, NS, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A network of new trails and reconstructed sidewalks will be established in Inverness after a combined investment of $14 million from the federal and provincial governments, and the Municipality of the County of Inverness.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway, Minister Allan MacMaster, and Warden Bonny MacIsaac, this project will give residents more options for walking and cycling while reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the community.

Inverness will get 2.97 kilometres of new multi-use pathways and trails. Additionally, 3.7 kilometres of sidewalks will be built or reconstructed along Central Avenue and Veteran's Memorial Court. Once complete, this project will improve cyclist and pedestrian safety and increase the connectivity and walkability of Inverness.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to support projects that promote active living, like this network of new trails and reconstructed sidewalks in Inverness. When we develop active transportation networks, we reduce our reliance on vehicles, which lowers our carbon footprint. We also increase opportunities for movement in our everyday lives, resulting in stronger and healthier communities across Canada."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Inverness is a community with a lot to offer. This will change the community forever, offering people options to better move around on foot to enjoy the beach, the raceway, shopping opportunities, and something we all love to do around here: make a good visit to someone you know."

The Honourable Allan MacMaster, Nova Scotia Minister Finance and Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"This significant investment in open spaces is more than just infrastructure; it's a gateway to social mobility for residents and visitors. By creating accessible streets and vibrant spaces, we're not only enhancing connectivity but also supporting economic sustainability, development, and growth. These improvements will enable residents and visitors to more seamlessly access establishments at which they learn, shop, eat, stay and play, fostering a more cohesive and prosperous Inverness where main street revitalization holds the promise of connection and opportunity.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Municipality of the County of Inverness

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5.6 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $4,666,200 and the Municipality of the County of Inverness is contributing $3,733,800 .

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $310 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build more inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

