OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Preventing the spread of invasive species is important to protect forests, native plants and the forestry sector in Canada. Following the confirmed finding of emerald ash borer (EAB) -- an invasive beetle -- in the Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Avignon, in the Gaspésie area of Quebec, in July 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will continue to regulate the area with notices of prohibition of movement.

This means that ash material (such as logs, branches and woodchips) and all species of firewood cannot be moved off site without permission from the CFIA. The property owners with confirmed detections of EAB in the RCM of Avignon have been notified.

The CFIA will continue to survey and monitor the extent of the spread of this invasive beetle in 2023 in eastern Quebec and northern New Brunswick. The CFIA plans to consult with federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations partners and other organizations in the near future on options to manage emerald ash borer in eastern Canada.

Although EAB poses no threat to human health, it is highly destructive to ash trees. It has already killed millions of ash trees in regulated areas in Canada and in the United States, and poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America.

The CFIA continues to work with federal, provincial, municipal and Indigenous partners and organizations to slow the spread of this pest.

Moving untreated firewood is a common way for invasive insects and diseases to spread.

EAB was first confirmed in Canada in 2002. It has since been found in parts of five provinces: Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , New Brunswick and Nova Scotia .

