Introhive Recognized as a Comparably Best Place to Work in 2024: Earns Best Company Culture and Best CEO Awards

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Introhive, a leading provider of relationship intelligence solutions is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious Comparably Best Places to Work Awards for 2024: Best Company Culture and Best CEO. These awards underscore Introhive's commitment to fostering a thriving workplace culture where relationships – both internal and external – are at the core of everything the company does.

"This achievement reflects our belief that strong relationships are the foundation of both personal and professional success," said Trish Rueda, Vice President of Human Resources. "At Introhive, we live by this philosophy every day, nurturing a workplace environment where collaboration and innovation thrive."

Comparably awards are based on anonymous feedback from employees, across multiple dimensions, including leadership, company culture, growth opportunities, and work-life balance. Introhive's recognition with these honors reflects its emphasis on not just building relationships with its customers, but also cultivating a meaningful and connected workplace.

As the company looks ahead to 2025, Introhive remains steadfast in its mission to empower organizations through the transformative power of human connection – empowering our people, delivering success for our clients, and driving growth for our company as a whole.

About Introhive

Introhive is a Relationship Intelligence platform that helps firms overcome data silos and unlock actionable relationship insights that drive collaboration and growth. Trusted by world-renowned brands, Introhive supports over 750,000 users in 90+ countries. With offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, we're committed to helping businesses optimize their revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.introhive.com.

SOURCE Introhive

Pouneh Hanafi, pouneh.hanafi@introhive