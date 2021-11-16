Introhive Named To Canada's 2021 Best Workplaces™ In Technology List

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the technology industry. Great Place to Work® determines the BEST based on employee responses to our Trust Index Survey.

Introhive is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 company in 2019 and 2020. The company was also named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2020. Founded in 2012 by CEO Jody Glidden and co-founder Stewart Walchli, Introhive works with some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies to enable their teams to realize greater success.

"As a technology company, we are hyper-aware of the challenges traditionally faced by others in our space and work hard to ensure we're fostering a culture of both innovation for our product and positivity for our people," said Trish Rueda, Director of People and Culture at Introhive. "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in technology in Canada and we are honored to have such a dedicated team who make our culture a reality."

Introhive was previously recognized by Great Place to Work Canada as a Best Workplaces™ company under the following lists: Women, Start-Ups, and Today's Youth.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has been recognized by global and national excellence awards and has grown to more than 200 employees across 10 global offices. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

