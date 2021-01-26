Introhive Named One Of Canada's 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Start-Ups

Introhive received this honour after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work ® . The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work ® . The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

With headquarters in Fredericton, NB, Introhive has offices throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, and India and employs more than 200 employees worldwide to support its growing customer base, globally.

"As a company, our culture has always been and continues to be a major focus of our leadership team. It is our goal to not only be the best-in-class solution for our customers but to continue to be a company that people aspire to work for," explains Trish Rueda, Director of Human Resources. "I think it speaks to our team's commitment to one another and building this outstanding culture that, amidst all of the disruption and the challenges of 2020, we achieved Great Place to Work™ certification."

Introhive increased headcount worldwide late in 2020, adding strategic positions to help fuel continued growth. The company expects to further grow its employee base in Canada and other regions in 2021 with a specific focus in the Talent Acquisition team on increasing diversity and inclusion.

In January 2021, Introhive launched new management training based on level; a two-year senior management training program through Sandler for director-level and above as well as a three-month, intensive "new manager" training for emerging leaders across the organization. In addition, Diversity and Inclusion training was introduced for all existing employees and all new hires effective January 2021.

"As we continue to grow, our culture remains to be a major focus for us as we seek to build a workplace that is diverse, inclusive, and fosters employee engagement and growth," Rueda continues. "We're investing in new initiatives, including more structured career development plans, additional training programs and funding, and identifying creative ways to bring our people together."

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexen, Colliers, and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

