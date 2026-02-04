TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) welcomed today's introduction of Bill S-5, the Connected Care for Canadians Act by the Government of Canada, which aims to strengthen patient safety, improve access to health information, and support secure, interoperable health data exchange across the country.

Introduced as part of Canada's plan to build and protect the health care system, the legislation focuses on enabling secure connections across digital health systems, giving Canadians greater control over their own health information while supporting safer, more coordinated care. By establishing a strong foundation for digital health innovation, the legislation also supports a more sustainable health system that can deliver higher-quality care more efficiently, helping build a stronger Canada for everyone.

"Timely and secure access to personal health information is critical to saving lives and improving care for Canadians," said Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "The Connected Care for Canadians Act is about empowering Canadians to securely access their own health data, so patients and those involved in their care have the information they need to make the right decisions at the right time. This legislation is a critical step towards a more connected health care system that supports all Canadians."

At its core, the Connected Care for Canadians Act recognizes that trusted health data exchange, modern digital standards, and secure information-sharing practices are foundational to patient safety, system sustainability, and improved outcomes. The legislation would require information technology companies providing digital health services in Canada to adopt common standards that support protected and secure information exchange across systems, between care teams, and to patients.

"The Connected Care for Canadians Act recognizes that timely, secure access to health information is foundational to better care," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Canada Health Infoway. "By supporting modern digital standards and trusted data sharing, the legislation helps ensure patients can access their health information, providers can coordinate care more effectively, and the health system can respond more efficiently to growing demands."

Infoway's current Connected Care work and Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap directly support the objectives of the legislation by advancing secure, national approaches to health information sharing that improve the patient care journey, strengthen continuity of care across settings, increase system capacity, and reduce administrative and clinical burden for providers.

The Government of Canada has emphasized that it is collaborating closely with provincial and territorial partners in the development of regulations to ensure the secure sharing of Canadians' health data, improve patient outcomes, and uphold existing privacy legislation.

Infoway looks forward to continuing to work with governments, health system partners, industry, and stakeholders to help translate this legislative direction into meaningful, practical progress for Connected Care across Canada.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

