Introducing the All-New Fire HD 10: Brilliant 10.1" Full HD Display, Faster Processor, and Longer Battery Life--Still Only CDN$ 199.99

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the all-new Fire HD 10, the next generation of its largest tablet, built from the ground up for entertainment. With a full HD 10.1" display and 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Fire HD 10 offers up to 12 hours of battery life, 32 GB of internal storage with up to 512 GB more via microSD, fast and easy charging with USB-C, and picture-and-picture capability. Fire HD 10 is available in Black and all-new White for only CDN$ 199.99.

"We've made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging," said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. "The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favourite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under CDN$ 200."

The all-new Fire HD 10 includes:

Beautiful display —Brilliant 10.1" widescreen Full HD 1080p display (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi) for bright, vivid image quality.

—Brilliant 10.1" widescreen Full HD 1080p display (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi) for bright, vivid image quality. New faster processor —With a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2 GB RAM, easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web.

—With a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2 GB RAM, easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web. New longer battery life —Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, giving you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you.

—Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, giving you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you. Plenty of storage —The most storage available on a Fire tablet, starting at 32 or 64 GB, and support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

—The most storage available on a Fire tablet, starting at 32 or 64 GB, and support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets. New faster charging —Easier charging with USB-C (2.0), and now even faster.

—Easier charging with USB-C (2.0), and now even faster. Dolby Atmos audio —Custom-tuned, stereo speakers for immersive and high-quality sound.

—Custom-tuned, stereo speakers for immersive and high-quality sound. Enhanced dual band Wi-Fi —Stream your favourite videos with enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support.

—Stream your favourite videos with enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support. Incredible reliability —As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 4x as durable as the latest iPad Pro—and costs hundreds of dollars less.

—As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 4x as durable as the latest iPad Pro—and costs hundreds of dollars less. New picture-in-picture —Watch your favourite videos from Prime Video, Twitch, Netflix, NHL, and more, while also browsing the web, checking email, reviewing your calendar, or visiting Facebook.

—Watch your favourite videos from Prime Video, Twitch, Netflix, NHL, and more, while also browsing the web, checking email, reviewing your calendar, or visiting Facebook. Front- and rear- facing cameras —Video chat or Drop In with friends and family using the HD 720p front-facing camera and Alexa Communications. Use the 2 MP rear-facing camera to take photos and share or save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage for all pictures taken on Fire tablets.

—Video chat or Drop In with friends and family using the HD 720p front-facing camera and Alexa Communications. Use the 2 MP rear-facing camera to take photos and share or save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage for all pictures taken on Fire tablets. Amazon-exclusive features —ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, and more. For more information, visit amazon.ca/firehd10.

—ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, and more. For more information, visit amazon.ca/firehd10. New Amazon FreeTime—With award-winning parental controls, parents can use Amazon FreeTime to create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet—or subscribe to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to access thousands of titles, starting at just CDN$ 3.99 per month.

Even Better with Prime

Fire HD 10 is even better with Amazon Prime. In Canada, Prime members can:

Watch award-winning movies and TV shows, including Amazon Originals like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , The Boys, and award-winning series Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel .

and award-winning series and . Watch more with Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 12 top-tier networks, Super Channel, Hollywood Suite, and more—no extra apps to download; no long-term contract required. Only pay for the channels you want, and cancel anytime.

Listen to more than one million songs, and hundreds of hand-curated playlists and stations with Prime Music.

Keep an unlimited number of photos on Amazon Photos, plus 5 GB of storage for videos, documents and other files.

With Twitch Prime, customers can enjoy free games, in-game content, a Twitch channel subscription each month, and more.

To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (eligible customers only), visit amazon.ca/prime.

Availability

The all-new Fire HD 10 comes in Black and all-new White. Still only CDN$ 199.99, Fire HD 10 is available today for pre-order at amazon.ca/firehd10 and will begin shipping October 30.

Fire HD 10 cases are available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage, and can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations—only CDN$ 49.99.

In addition to the Fire HD 10, Amazon today introduced the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, and Fire 7 Kids Edition. Learn more about them here. Amazon also introduced Amazon FreeTime and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited in Canada; learn more about it here.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

