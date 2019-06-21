Introducing Prime Reading - The Newest Benefit for Prime Members in Canada

Prime members in Canada are now able to read as many titles as they like from hundreds of top Kindle books, comic books, children's books, and more – all at no additional cost

Members can start reading now by downloading the free Kindle apps for iOS and Android, as well as from any Kindle device or Fire tablet

SEATTLE, WA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today introduced Prime Reading, a new reading benefit for Canadian Prime members. Prime members can now enjoy unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, comics, and more – at no additional cost. Prime Reading joins the growing list of benefits for Prime members including unlimited fast, free Prime shipping, Prime Video Channels, unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Amazon Photos, and more.

Members can start reading now by downloading the Kindle app for iOS and Android or read on any Kindle device or Fire tablet. To learn more about Prime Reading, visit www.amazon.ca/primereading.

Prime Reading features include:

Hundreds of popular Kindle books: Enjoy a diverse selection of titles, including bestsellers Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People and over 90 Lonely Planet guides, as well as favourites from Canadian authors like Water For Elephants by Sara Gruen and Room by Emma Donaghue , and titles from Thomas King .

Enjoy a diverse selection of titles, including bestsellers and over 90 Lonely Planet guides, as well as favourites from Canadian authors like by and by , and titles from . Award-winning comics: Dive into popular comics like Star Wars , Batman Vol 1: I am Gotham , Captain Marvel Vol 1 and Black Panther .

Dive into popular comics like , , . Read on your own device: Use Prime Reading with the free Kindle apps for iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and phones, PC, Mac, as well as on Kindle devices and Amazon Fire tablets.

Use Prime Reading with the free Kindle apps for iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and phones, PC, Mac, as well as on Kindle devices and Amazon Fire tablets. Popular Kindle features: Enjoy all the great Kindle features customers love, such as Whispersync, Popular Highlights, Page Flip, and customer reviews.

"Amazon Prime already offers Canadian members great value with fast delivery, movies and TV through Prime Video, and lots more," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada. "It just got even better with the addition of Prime Reading, which gives customers access to hundreds of books and comics, including bestsellers like The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller and The Man in the High Castle by Phillip K. Dick for no additional cost. Prime members will love the range of Kindle books now available to them."

Prime members in Canada can start reading with Prime Reading today by visiting www.amazon.ca/primereading. Eligible customers wanting to try the new benefit can enjoy unlimited reading from hundreds of books, magazines, and audiobooks by starting a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Post-secondary students in Canada have access to Prime for 50% off with a Prime Student membership.

Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto and Vancouver, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 19 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

