"With so many Canadians rediscovering their work routines we're excited to be introducing Loaded Bowls, which are going to become a go-to lunch favourite, and a quick and easy crowd-pleasing dinner option to order on the way home – and at a price that offers great value for money," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're on a mission to reinvent the dining experience at Tims, which started with introducing our delicious Craveables sandwiches and continued earlier this year with Loaded Wraps, which have been huge hits with our guests. These new product launches were guided by extensive market research and successful test markets that had incredible guest feedback.

We can't wait for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to try Loaded Bowls!"

Loaded Bowls are now available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery through the Tim Hortons app.

