Introducing Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the All-You-Can-Eat Content Subscription Service for Kids--Now Available to Customers in Canada

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced FreeTime Unlimited, an all-you-can-eat content subscription service, bringing together the content kids and parents love into one simple and unlimited service for kids ages 3-12. Plus, Amazon FreeTime keeps parents in control with the ability to manage time limits by activity, set educational goals, adjust age filters, and more.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly and popular books, educational apps, videos, and games. It starts at just CDN$ 3.99 per month for Prime members, and CDN$ 5.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The FreeTime Unlimited service supports up to four child profiles, customizable for each child in the family, and will be available starting October 30 on compatible Fire tablets with a free, one-month trial for eligible customers. To learn more, visit [amazon.ca/freetime]. One year of the service is also included on the Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, and all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, which are available for pre-order starting today.

Kids will love the FreeTime Unlimited service because:

They can explore thousands of premium digital titles on their own and pick for themselves what to read, watch, or play.

FreeTime Unlimited helps make learning fun with a broad selection of books, educational apps, videos, and games, available in English and French languages.

Their favourite characters are included— Mickey Mouse , Peppa Pig, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many more.

, Peppa Pig, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many more. With individual child profiles, everything in their library is their own—no sharing a home screen with siblings or parents, and no losing their place in a book or video when someone else picks up their device.

They can easily explore their favourite topics—pick a subject like "animals" and navigate seamlessly between animal books, animal games, and animal TV shows.

Parents will love the service because:

It includes educational content covering math, reading, spelling, and science, and all of the content is pre-screened for age-appropriateness.

While in FreeTime, kids don't have access to social media, they can't make in-app purchases, and all content is ad-free.

They don't have to worry that kids will run up a bill—the all-you-can-eat pricing means they don't have to negotiate with kids about what to buy or rent.

They have access to easy-to-use parental controls and can manage what content their kids see, and can set educational goals and screen time limits.

"Over 10 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service globally, and we're excited to bring it to Canada for the very first time," said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. "With thousands of kid-friendly books, educational apps, videos, and games, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited strikes a perfect balance of offering content kids love and parents trust. Plus, FreeTime parental controls give parents the ability to personalize their child's FreeTime experience, manage educational goals, and adjust screen time limits. We think families are going to love it."

Premium Content Kids Will Love

FreeTime Unlimited provides kids unlimited access to thousands of age-appropriate titles like TRANSFORMERS Rescue Bots: Disaster Dash, National Geographic Readers: Elephants, the complete Harry Potter book series, Sago Mini Zoo, and more from brands like Budge Studios, National Geographic, Pottermore, and Sago Mini. It also includes books from popular Canadian authors like The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spires, Scaredy Squirrel by Mélanie Watt, and Big Bear Hug by Nicholas Oldland. Plus, whether already fluent in French or still learning, kids of all ages can enjoy French language versions of popular titles like Disney Crossy Road, Pete the Cat, Johnny Test, Kung Fu Panda, and more. The FreeTime team regularly hand-selects new titles to add to the FreeTime Unlimited catalogue so there's always something new to explore. Books, educational apps, and games can even be downloaded for viewing when not connected to Wi-Fi, such as while in the car, train, or on an airplane.

Tools Parents Can Trust

Amazon FreeTime provides kids the freedom of choice and unlimited access to the content they love, while giving parents peace of mind knowing that what their kids are viewing on their device is age-appropriate. FreeTime offers easy-to-use parental controls that encourage learning before play, and give parents the ability to manage their child's FreeTime settings, including:

Age filters —parents can adjust settings to tailor the FreeTime experience for each child and ensure the content their kids are viewing is age-appropriate for them.

—parents can adjust settings to tailor the FreeTime experience for each child and ensure the content their kids are viewing is age-appropriate for them. Learn First —parents can set daily goals for educational content, and block access to entertainment content until after educational goals are met each day.

—parents can set daily goals for educational content, and block access to entertainment content until after educational goals are met each day. Screen time by content type —parents can restrict certain categories, such as apps and games, while leaving unlimited time for reading.

—parents can restrict certain categories, such as apps and games, while leaving unlimited time for reading. Total screen time —parents can choose a set amount of total screen time per day, after which the tablet will shut down for the day.

—parents can choose a set amount of total screen time per day, after which the tablet will shut down for the day. Bedtime —parents can control when FreeTime shuts down for the day and turns back on the next morning.

—parents can control when FreeTime shuts down for the day and turns back on the next morning. Weekday and weekend settings —parents can set time limits by weekdays and weekends.

—parents can set time limits by weekdays and weekends. Add or remove content—parents can add books or apps from their own content library into FreeTime, or choose to remove unwanted FreeTime Unlimited content.

Additionally, parents can visit Parent Dashboard at [parents.amazon.ca] to manage their kids' digital experience. With Parent Dashboard, parents can view daily activity reports of the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime and determine how to manage time limits and educational goals. Plus, remote parental controls in Parent Dashboard make it easy for parents to adjust their child's FreeTime settings remotely from any web browser. Parents can control bedtime settings, set daily goals and time limits, adjust age filters, lock and unlock the device for a set amount of time—all without touching their child's device. Parents can also remotely add new books, apps, and games to their child's FreeTime profile.

Availability

The Amazon FreeTime Unlimited content service will be available on October 30, starting at CDN$ 3.99 on compatible Fire tablets with a free, one-month trial for eligible customers. For more information, visit [amazon.ca/freetime].

One year of the FreeTime Unlimited service is also included on the new Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, which are also available for pre-order starting today. Fire 7 Kids Edition is CDN$ 129.99 and is available at [www.amazon.ca/Fire7KidsEdition]. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is CDN$ 169.99 and is available at [www.amazon.ca/FireHD8KidsEdition]. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is CDN$ 259.99 and is available at [www.amazon.ca/FireHD10KidsEdition]. Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a kid-proof case available in two fun colour options—blue or pink—and will begin shipping to customers starting October 30. After the first year, customers can continue their FreeTime Unlimited subscription for CDN$ 3.99 per month for Prime members and CDN$ 5.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The FreeTime Unlimited service supports up to four child profiles, customizable for each child in the family.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

