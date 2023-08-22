Introducing "AEW: Rise to the Top" Mobile Game

– East Side Games Group (ESGG) Partners with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to Create a Mobile Game Designed for Fans by Fans –

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") today announced an exciting new mobile game built in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) : "AEW: Rise to the Top." This partnership combines the creative expertise of East Side Games Group with AEW's world-class roster to create a new mobile gaming experience.

"AEW: Rise to the Top" is set for an August 27th European Beta launch on iOS and Android; the same day as AEW's massive "AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium" event.

AEW Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

"Working with ESGG has been a dream," says Aubrey Edwards, Senior Project Manager for AEW Games. "Not only are they experts in the mobile space, but they are also a studio filled with passionate wrestling fans. An incredible amount of love and care has gone into 'AEW: Rise to the Top,' and I can't wait for fans to experience this wonderful game that captures the authenticity of AEW in a whole new way!"

Fans residing outside Europe will have the opportunity to sign up for the Beta version of "AEW: Rise to the Top" here. The Beta will help ESGG create a genuine gaming experience that reflects AEW's spirit. The game is scheduled for release in North America and other regions outside of Europe later this year.

"AEW is proud to partner with ESGG to bring the excitement of our unique brand of professional wrestling to mobile gamers around the world," said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing and Games for All Elite Wrestling. "This game helps advance our strategy to connect our TV and PPV broadcasts with the interactive games space. We couldn't have done this without the original creative vision of Game Masons' development team, and the joint production and marketing efforts of ESGG and AEW."

The passion for creating a wrestling game has been a long-standing interest within ESGG. Former professional wrestler, Jamie Henwood, graduate of The Hart family's famous Dungeon, joined ESGG and is now the Lead Designer for "AEW: Rise to the Top," bringing a fan-first focus to the game. "The combination of my two ultimate loves, Wrestling and Video Games, has been a total dream come true," says Jamie Henwood. "Storytelling is a vital part of wrestling; I've poured my heart and soul into crafting narrative driven experiences that deliver an action-packed experience that will resonate with the fans."

"As someone who grew up during the 'Golden Age' of wrestling, I'm proud to develop the AEW mobile game," says Matt Fossati, CEO and Founder of Game Masons. "This free-to-play game will delight fans for decades to come. Prepare yourself to witness your favorite wrestling stories come to life, all conveniently in the palm of your hand!"

Be the first to experience our game by signing up for our closed beta! Join our community at https://www.aewrisetothetopmobilegame.com/ and stay connected for exclusive updates.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. "AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and the new "AEW: Collision" airs every Saturday, starting June 17, from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW ; Instagram.com/AEW ; YouTube.com/AEW ; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT Game Masons

Game Masons, based in Santa Barbara, California, have been designing mobile games since 2011. A trailblazer in the mobile esports world, the company is most famous for the Mini Golf Stars series. After combining for over 35 million downloads, the Stars series has allowed the studio to expand its developent studio across the US and into Asia.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

