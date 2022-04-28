INTOUCH INSIGHT WINS DATA CAPTURE CONTRACT

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, announces a multimillion-dollar contract with a NASDAQ-100 American technology services consulting corporation to provide geolocation data capture services across the USA. The contract was signed on April 28, 2022 and starts immediately with a CAD 7 million project for an initial 5-month term.

This contract is a new project from an existing client who has been purchasing data capture services from SeeLevelHX for the past four years. Intouch will use its expertise and network of North American resources to rapidly and accurately collect data in the various locations required by this client to optimize a global augmented reality mobile game product.

"The acquisition of SeeLevelHX last fall was the catalyst for this growth and shows the power of combining Intouch's unique capabilities and technologies with the expanded customer base from the acquisition," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

"What makes this opportunity particularly exciting, besides its size, is that it illustrates how our core capabilities can extend beyond our current service offerings. This project involves scanning and validating LIDAR remote sensing range measurement which opens even greater opportunities as we look outside our traditional focus to areas such as geospatial data capture. More and more companies are looking to have the real world represented accurately in their virtual world and we have the capabilities to help them make this happen," said Watt.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916