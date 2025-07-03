INTOUCH INSIGHT CLOSES CLEARPOINT SOLUTIONS US ACQUISITION

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., (Intouch or the Company) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) today announces it has closed the acquisition (the Acquisition) of the assets of ClearPoint Solutions US, LLC (ClearPoint). ClearPoint is a merchandising company specializing in in-store services such as merchandising and re-branding since 2022. The definitive agreement was signed on June 16, 2025 (see press release dated June 16, 2025).

The purchase price for the Acquisition is approximately US$250,000 in cash of which, US$250,000 is payable at closing along with a profit-sharing agreement payable over the next four years based on the gross profits of the merchandising business. Intouch is financing the Acquisition from its existing cash. No finder's fees are payable by Intouch. On July 3, Sam Hersey, the former CEO of ClearPoint Solutions US, LLC joined Intouch to focus on revenue growth.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the proposed acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

