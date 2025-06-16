INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ANNOUNCES A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE ASSETS OF CLEARPOINT SOLUTIONS US, LLC BASED IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. (Intouch or the Company) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement, for an initial cash payment of USD $250,000, to acquire all assets of ClearPoint Solutions US, LLC (ClearPoint), a merchandising company specializing in in-store services such as merchandising and re-branding since 2022. The definitive agreement was executed today. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close on July 3, 2025.

"This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate and de-risk our continued expansion into the merchandising market," stated Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch. "ClearPoint has successfully navigated its formative years and, with the right strategic direction and support, is primed for substantial growth. Led by Sam Hersey, who brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the retail industry, we're thrilled to welcome both a robust team and established revenue streams that will enhance our merchandising business."

The acquisition's purchase price combines an initial cash payment of USD $250,000 upon closing with contingent payments based on a share of future operating profits in the merchandising business over a four-year period post-closing. The initial cash outlay will be covered by Intouch's existing cash reserves. ClearPoint is at arm's length to Intouch, and no finder's fees will be paid by Intouch. Following the closing, ClearPoint President Sam Hersey will continue with Intouch in his leadership role in the merchandising business.

"My decision to sell the assets of ClearPoint was thoughtful and deliberate. I am confident the synergies with Intouch will enable the merchandising business to achieve accelerated growth and establish an expanded presence in the market," commented Sam Hersey, Founder & President of ClearPoint. "Intouch's existing infrastructure and shared industry focus provide an immediate platform, allowing the ClearPoint team to concentrate fully on client acquisition and satisfaction."

Watt further emphasized, "This acquisition is a direct alignment with our strategic goal of renewing our presence in the merchandising market, creating a new avenue for growth in our services revenues. It also immediately provides us with an established customer base and a skilled field execution team, mitigating the risks typically associated with building a division from the ground up."

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

