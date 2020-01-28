Intouch Insight promotes Andrée-Anne Chailler to Vice President, Operations

OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announced the promotion of Andrée-Anne Chailler to become an Officer with the position of Vice President, Operations effective February 1, 2020 and subject to TSXV approval. Ms. Chailler has been with the company since 2011 and currently holds the position of General Manager, Montreal.

"As we continue to prepare the organization for additional growth and scale it is vital that we put the necessary building blocks in place including corporate infrastructure. Andrée-Anne has been instrumental in the scaling of our operational capacity over the last several years and she is uniquely qualified to continue her efforts in an expanded capacity," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

"In addition to preparing the organization for additional growth, Andrée-Anne will be responsible for the ongoing delivery of our customer experience management products to our customer base," said Watt.

Certain statements included in this news release, including those relating to the Company's proposed transaction, future revenues and expansion, contain forward looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to expectations, estimates, future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916

Related Links

www.intouchinsight.com

