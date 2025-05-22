INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter that ended March 31, 2025.

Key highlights for Q1 2025

Net earnings before taxes of $289,254 an improvement of 414% from $69,804 in Q1 2024

an improvement of 414% from in Q1 2024 EBITDA of $557,748 in Q1 2025 compared to $343,843 Q1 of the prior year

in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 of the prior year Recurring services revenue remained constant with a 2% increase to $5,359,439 from $5,242,720 in Q1 2024

from in Q1 2024 Total revenue decreased 19% to $6,319,663 from $7,845,856 in Q1 2024 due to the elimination of low margin revenue

from in Q1 2024 due to the elimination of low margin revenue Gross margin dollars increased 4% in Q1 2025 to $3,190,515 from $3,067,682 This is an 11% growth in the margin percentage to 50.5% from 39.1% due to the change in revenue mix

"We are thrilled with the strong results from our strategic decision to exit low-margin revenue streams from Q1 2024. This move led to an 11% improvement in gross margins, and we generated 4% more margin dollars than the previous year, even with lower overall revenue. Thanks to these gains and further cost efficiencies, we achieved over four times the profit," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Looking ahead, we are energized by the opportunities to drive growth, regardless of external uncertainties. We continue to actively pursue new avenues for expansion in both recurring services and SaaS offerings as well as in the utilization of AI to create differentiation, automation, and cost improvements. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities to re-enter the merchandising business with a clear focus on delivering sustainable and profitable growth," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















Q1 2025



Q1 2024















Revenue



$ 6,319,663



$ 7,845,856 Cost of services



3,129,148



4,778,174















Gross margin



3,190,515



3,067,682















Total operating expenses 2,819,164



2,922,632















Income from operating activities 371,351



145,050 Non-operating expenses (earnings) 82,097



75,246 Net income before income taxes 289,254



69,804















Income tax expense (recovery) 76,652



- Net income (loss)



$ 212,602



$ 69,804

















About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

