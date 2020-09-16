Intouch Insight Ltd. Launches Virtual Audit Product

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announced that it has developed a version of its audit capability that allows companies to ensure compliance with regulatory as well as certain operating standards while avoiding additional physical proximity for their employees. These virtual audit services are offered through Intouch as well as through its GCS Field Research brand which primarily handles regulatory audits including those around the Prescription Drug Marketing Act ("PDMA").

"As it became apparent that COVID-19 was presenting long term changes to the landscape, we began to develop alternative ways we could assist our customers who were the most affected. Being able to enhance our technical offering to perform virtual audits became top priority. We determined what functionality needed to be developed as well as what tools were currently available and created a plan to support our partners with their critical audit needs in a safe and remote fashion," said Cameron Watt, President and CEO.

"The best example of an application for our new capabilities is in performing PDMA audits. These audits allow pharmaceutical companies to adhere to regulatory requirements and are often performed in the homes of sales representatives. With social distancing and household bubbles becoming the norm we had to bring an alternative to achieve these audits without physical interaction while still adhering to the strict guidelines of these important audit activities. Today we have a game changing way for the audit to be performed virtually including a real-time signature from the sales representative and the auditor validating the final results," said Watt.

"I am pleased to share that the product was swiftly adopted by customers including the transition of a current program with a fortune 100 North American pharmaceutical company. We remain committed to continued innovation as we navigate the ever changing landscape and look forward to making our virtual offerings broadly available," said Watt.

Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

