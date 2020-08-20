Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces Q2 2020 Results

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., ("Intouch or the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue from Q2 2020 was $1,460,149, a decrease of 71% from $5,037,491 in Q2 2019 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss from operating activities increased to $90,733 in Q2 2020 compared to $11,545 in Q2 2019. The quarter's net loss was $247,259 compared to a loss of $34,822 in Q2 2019. Company-defined adjusted EBITDA was $176,921 compared to $248,407 in Q2 2019. Gross Margin increased to 62.0% in Q2 2020 from 52.3% the prior year due to the higher concentration of high-margin software sales.

"Despite the very challenging quarter, I am incredibly pleased that the business was able to produce positive EBITDA, thanks to aggressive cost containment and effective use of government relief programs in Canada and the USA. I am also happy with the resilience shown in our recurring software revenue stream through the quarter. Since the very start of the crisis, swift actions have been taken, and we have worked cooperatively with our clients and our employees to ensure that we can deliver the best outcomes for everyone involved. I remain extremely proud of how the Intouch team has dealt with ongoing uncertainty, and their continued resilience. Looking forward we will continue to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure the business is poised to rebuild rapidly as the economy returns to pre-COVID levels," said Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"While the North American economy has started to reopen through the summer, it is doing so in a slow and measured fashion causing many businesses to re-think their approach to customer service. The simple truth is that Intouch has products and services which can play a key role in measuring the new and evolving requirements regarding the health and safety of both employees and customers. Our software and services are a critical feedback loop in implementing required changes and measuring the success of their execution and impact on brand reputation. We look forward to helping our clients throughout their economic recovery. We will take every step necessary to ensure overall corporate stability while leveraging our strengths to remain in an industry-leading position when the current crisis abates," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Q2 2020 Q2 2019





Revenue $ 1,460,149 $ 5,037,491 Cost of services 554,840 2,401,470





Gross profit 905,309 2,636,021





Total operating expenses 996,042 2,647,566





Income (loss) from operating activities (90,733) (11,545)





Other earnings (expense) (156,526) (23,277) Net loss $ (247,259) $ (34,822)

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

For further information: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916

