INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions announced today that Paul Brohman, its CTO, will be departing from the company effective June 17, 2022. Paul joined Intouch as a Senior Developer in 2016 and was appointed as CTO in late 2018.

"Paul is leaving Intouch to spread his entrepreneurial wings and will be joining a start-up organization where I am sure he will make an impact. Paul leaves behind a solid technical team who joins us all in wishing Paul well as he enters the next stage in his career," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

