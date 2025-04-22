INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO COMMENCE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced that the Company intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to repurchase, for cancellation up to 1,284,000 common shares of the Company, representing less than 5% of the Company's presently issued and outstanding common shares. The Bid remains subject to the approval of the TSXV and the Company's lenders.

Currently, Intouch has 25,692,851 common shares issued and outstanding. Up to 1,284,000 common shares may be repurchased over a twelve-month period, no more than 2% being 513,600 common shares in any 30-day period, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company has appointed Leede Financial Inc., a Member of the TSXV, as the broker that will conduct the Bid on behalf of Intouch. The Bid is expected to commence on May 5, 2025, and will terminate on May 4, 2026, or on such earlier date as the Bid is complete or at the option of Intouch.

The Bid will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and the purchase and payment for the securities will be made in accordance with TSXV requirements at the market price of the common shares at the time of acquisition. All common shares purchased by Intouch under the Bid will be cancelled.

Management of Intouch believes that the current market price of the Company's common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and will be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the normal course issuer bid by the Company, acquisitions, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

